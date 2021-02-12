Keanu Reeves refused to play Kraven the Hunter

They are going to actively and passively try to put Keanu Reeves in a superhero movie, but it seems that it will not be the case, since the actor has once again passed a role. On this occasion, we refer to Kraven the Hunter, that Spider-Man spin-off we all look forward to.

Sony Pictures made an offer to the Matrix actor and John Wick for a role a few days ago, which they described as a cross between Fire of Vengeance and Logan. Many have wanted to see him in various superhero roles, such as the Ghost Rider and the Silver Surfer. But for now, it has not been possible. He has rejected the role thanking the offer according to the insider Skyler Shuler de TheDisInsider.

The film has been targeting JC Chandor, the director of Triple Frontier, the Netflix original action film starring Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Pedro Pascal, for months to direct the spin-off.

In Kraven the Hunter we will see the story of Sergei Kravinoff, one of Spider-Man’s most iconic and fierce enemies, known for applying his hunter knowledge to hand-to-hand combat and setting traps.

Source: Comicbook