Keanu Reeves showed as the brand new Batman… in DC League of Superpets, which premieres trailer

Whilst Robert Pattinson performs the Darkish Knight within the simply launched The Batman, the brand new DC League of Tremendous Pets trailer has published that Keanu Reeves will play any other model of Batman within the subsequent animated movie.

DC League of Superpets can be launched in theaters the world over on Would possibly 18, 2022 and Keanu Reeves can be joined via Krypto the superdog, performed via Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Ace the bat, performed via Kevin Hart, amongst others.

This is the brand new trailer the place you’ll pay attention this stellar voice forged:

Within the film, Krypto is absolute best pals with John Krasinski’s Superman or even stocks powers with him and is helping him forestall crime in City. When Superman is abducted together with different participants of the Justice League, Krypto assembles a group together with Ace, Vanessa Bayer’s pig PB, Natasha Lyonne’s turtle Merton, and Diego Luna’s chipmunk Chip to save lots of Superman. the heroes.

DC League of Tremendous Pets It’s going to no longer be the primary time that Keanu Reeves enters the sector of DCas he performed the position of John Constantine within the 2005 movie Constantine, according to the DC Comics Hellblazer comedian.

Keanu Reeves just lately starred in The Matrix Resurrections and can be observed in John Wick: Bankruptcy 4 in 2023.

