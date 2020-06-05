Keanu Reeves’ Stuntman Says Everything We’ve Heard About The Actor Is 110% True

Go away a Remark
There are few issues on the earth that actually everyone appears to like unconditionally. And but, it looks like mainly everyone loves Keanu Reeves. It appears to be usually agreed by most that the John Wick actor isn’t solely an ideal performer, but additionally an ideal human being. And in accordance with one of many actor’s stunt doubles, it is all true. He actually is that nice. That is such a reduction.
Jeremy Fry is a stunt driver who has doubled for Keanu Reeves all through your complete John Wick franchise, and Fry says that each one the nice issues we have heard about how laborious a employee the actor is are all true…
He’s a giver, he’s selfless, he works tirelessly. Each good factor you’ve heard about him is 110% true.
So usually we discover out that our favourite celebrities are possibly not as fantastic in actuality as they seem, and so it is good to be instructed that anyone that so many individuals are followers of actually is that good an individual. Whether or not it is watching Keanu Reeves prepare laborious for John Wick motion pictures or simply listening to him converse in interviews, he is all the time gave the impression to be trustworthy and with none type of artifice, which his followers respect.
Whereas Jeremy Fry was Keanu Reeves’ stunt driver on the John Wick movies, that did not imply that he did all of the driving. Nevertheless, what Fry appreciates most, he tells Metro, is that Keanu Reeves is not the type of actor who tries to do all his personal stunts. Whereas Reeves is clearly keen to do them, he is additionally keen to step apart and let the stuntpeople do their jobs, solely coming in himself when it is acceptable for him to take action. Fry continues…
There was a shot the place we needed Keanu to slip up the digicam and we needed to… have the digicam come proper as much as him. And we labored with him for some time on that one, and it’s a tough one [but] he nailed it. He did such job on that. It’s all the time fascinating to me when actors need to do their very own stunts… when you might have individuals who you need to use and also you gained’t know that it’s not them. However Keanu, he fully will get that. He has by no means mentioned, ‘I need to do this. I need to do it.’ He trusts Darren and [director Chad Stahelski] to make the perfect determination that they’ll and he is aware of that they’ll use him every time they really feel it’s acceptable and protected.
Whereas it may be nice to see actors do their very own stunts, there additionally skilled stuntpeople who’re being disregarded of labor when that occurs. Jeremy Fry feels that Keanu Reeves understands that, which is why, from his perspective, Reeves is a selfless actor.
Whereas John Wick: Chapter 4 has been delayed because of the manufacturing shutdowns, one assumes that each Keanu Reeves and Jeremy Fry may have lots to do behind the wheel bin the following chapter as properly.
