Keanu Reeves talks about Cyberpunk 2077 and places CD Projekt in a nasty position: “I’ve observed demos, however I’ve by no means performed it”

Cyberpunk 2077 is a sport that has been portrayed for the historical past of the online game trade … and now not for the easier. The actor Keanu Reeves has a major position within the tale, actually he is among the characters with essentially the most traces of debate. In a while prior to the release of the online game, CD Projekt Purple claimed that Reeves had performed the online game and stated he liked it. That is proper? A contemporary interview leaves the corporate in an excessively unhealthy position.

The Verge medium had the excitement of getting Keanu Reeves for an interview concerning the undertaking The Matrix Awakens, a technical check that displays the possibility of the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine. All through the interview, the medium requested him about Cyberpunk 2077 and the actor responded: “no i imply i have observed demos, however i have by no means performed it“. This at once contradicts the phrases of Adam Kicińsk, Chairman and Joint CEO of CD Projekt, who said: “He performed the sport and loves it.“Every other pearl at the corporate’s record.

In any other fresh interview, Keanu Reeves supported mods that change the online game for intercourse. The actor sees it as one thing curious, pleasant and wonderful. As for the mod, CD Projekt Purple got rid of it previous this 12 months. In a remark, the developer stated: “With regards to fashions of actual folks that we have got requested to take part within the sport, we ask that you just chorus from the use of them in any state of affairs that can be offensive if you happen to do not need your particular permission..”

In spite of everything, CD Projekt just lately up to date the Liberate dates for PS5 and Xbox Sequence X / S variations of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, putting them in 2022.