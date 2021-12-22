Keanu Reeves thinks in regards to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max: the talk of simultaneous premieres

The premiere of The Matrix Resurrections is true across the nook … actually as a result of hits theaters on December 22. The movie may even succeed in HBO Max, even if it’ll now not be concurrently on the cinema in Spain. In different international locations this may occasionally occur, prolonging the talk over the simultaneous premieres of movies in cinemas and streaming platforms. What does Keanu Reeves take into accounts the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max?

“I imply certain, go it on if it’s important to“Reeves stated in an interview for The Parent. The actor has now not been towards that some folks select to peer The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max and come to a decision to not cross to the flicks. And this might be an choice that many of us will no doubt use. in america after studying the primary opinions, that have ended up being combined.

Right through the interview, Keanu Reeves additionally mentioned John Wick, a franchise as necessary to him because the Matrix. The actor confessed that after enjoying the assassin he idea if “los Wachowski [Matrix] they’ll have observed it. I wonder whether they favored it. I by no means got here with regards to ask“.

After all, John Wick 4 is any other Reeves film at the approach. And it isn’t the one factor that may be at the approach! The actor admitted a couple of weeks in the past that “It will be an honor” to sign up for the UCM and thus satisfy the goals of many Wonder lovers. As well as, Reeves attempted to restore once more a personality that he has sought after to retake for years: Constantine. If there may be something that Reeves does now not lack, it’s the want to make new motion pictures.