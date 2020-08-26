Keanu Reeves weighs in on who would win in a fight between John Wick and Neo

Deciding who would emerge victorious in a fight between hitman John Wick and Matrix hacker Neo is a tough activity – however of all of the folks to be given the problem, Keanu Reeves is definitely the person for the job.

Talking through video hyperlink on The Late Present, the star of The Matrix and the John Wick franchises revealed his ideas when posed the query by Stephen Colbert.

“Effectively, primary, they wouldn’t fight,” he mentioned – even when Neo by chance ran over John Wick’s canine.

When Colbert pressured Reeves for a extra conclusive reply, he replied: “No! No. They wouldn’t fight.

“However possibly John Wick would strive and assist Thomas Anderson out in the actual world. Perhaps in opposition to the machines.”

Colbert rapidly replied: “Finished. That’s canon now. That’s canon in each world’s now.”

Earlier this month, Reeves revealed manufacturing had restarted on The Matrix 4 in Belgium with “considerate, efficient protocols in place” after filming was halted earlier in the 12 months as a result of COVID-19.

The fourth movie in the sci-fi franchise, directed by co-creator Lana Wachowski with Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles from the earlier movies, was initially set for launch in Might 2021, however the date was pushed again in July to April 2022 in gentle of the pandemic.

Reeves is presently selling Invoice & Ted three alongside co-star Alex Winter, with whom he appeared on Colbert’s present.

The third movie in the comedy franchise picks up virtually 30 years since Invoice & Ted’s second instalment, and sees the dimwitted duo in a race in opposition to time to create a tune that may save all life on Earth inside 78 minutes.

Additionally starring Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor and Child Cudi, the movie was as a result of be launched theatrically earlier in August, however it would as an alternative be launched each on-demand and in choose cinemas from 28th August onwards.