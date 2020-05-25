Keegan left devastated after shocking encounter in EastEnders

Having solely simply escaped one state of affairs when video footage proved his innocence in an assault case, Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) discovered an entire new set of issues in tonight’s episode of EastEnders – and his worries could have solely simply began.

The episode started with a frosty environment between Keegan and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) who was not as happy as he ought to have been to have had the costs formally dropped.

Later although, a buyer on the meals truck assumed he offered medicine and Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) didn’t reply nicely. Launching right into a tirade towards the person, Keegan needed to interject and he finally left, albeit with a grudge.

He returned later with associates and so they proceeded to vandalise the truck, overlaying it in graffiti as payback for the way in which Tiffany spoke to him.

Keegan was compelled to look at as all of them gleefully smashed home windows and destroyed it while onlookers watched in horror.

Worse is to return when tomorrow’s episode reveals that Keegan goes to face additional issues on account of an insurance coverage difficulty.

Elsewhere, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) made a shock return to the sq. and it was clear she was nonetheless not coping nicely after all that had occurred.

Later, while serving to Linda Carter (Kelly Vibrant) pack, she was shaken to seek out a few of Dennis’s belongings. She later broke down in tears and revealed to Linda that she thinks she made a mistake giving him up.

In the meantime, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) continued to trigger concern, with Mo Harris (Laila Morse) being shocked to understand she is appearing as if Daniel remains to be alive.

Additionally, Phil (Steve McFadden) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) continued to prep for his or her huge job, on account of happen in a particular EastEnders episode subsequent week. Viewers tonight noticed his listening to worsen which might put the job in jeopardy.

