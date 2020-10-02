Keegan-Michael Key Boards Apple Musical Series From Lorne Michaels

Apple has crammed out the solid for its upcoming musical comedy sequence starring and produced by Cecily Sturdy.

The Lorne Michaels executive-produced mission is including Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and Kristin Chenoweth, in addition to seven others.

The as-yet-untitled sequence, which was introduced earlier this 12 months, follows a pair on a backpacking journey designed to reinvigorate their relationship once they uncover the magical city of Schmigadoon, by which everybody acts as in the event that they’re in a studio musical from the Nineteen Forties. They then uncover that they will’t depart till they discover “real love.”

Key will play as Josh, Melissa’s (Sturdy) long run, pragmatic associate, and the final one who desires to be caught on this magical city. Armisen, one other “Saturday Night time Dwell” alum, joins as Reverend Layton, the mild-mannered spiritual chief of the city. Chenoweth will play Mildred Layton, Reverend Layton’s morally superior spouse who’s in everyone’s enterprise.

Additionally becoming a member of the solid are Alan Cumming (as Mayor Menlove), Aaron Tveit (as Danny Bailey), Dove Cameron (as Betsy), Ariana DeBose (as Emma Tate), Jaime Camil (as Doc Lopez), Jane Krakowski (as The Countess), and eventually Ann Harada (as Florence Menlove).

The sequence is being co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (“Despicable Me”), with Paul will function showrunner and author for all of its unique music. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct. Ken Daurio will function consulting producer. Andrew Singer will function govt producer on behalf of Broadway Video. Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank and Rose Lam will function producers.

The present hails from Broadway Video and Common Tv, a division of Common Studio Group.