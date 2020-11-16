Keegan-Michael Key History of Sketch Comedy Podcast Coming to Audible

Keegan-Michael Key will dole out a broad historic evaluate of sketch comedy going again a whole bunch of years — via the lens of his expertise as a performer — in a brand new audio collection produced solely for Audible.

The actor-comedian-producer will write and carry out “The History of Sketch Comedy” for Audible, directed and co-written by his spouse, Elle Key. The collection is produced by the couple’s Greater Image Media Group shingle and Clamor.

Comprising 10 half-hour episodes, the present will premiere on Jan. 28, 2021. “The History of Sketch Comedy” can be obtainable solely to subscribers of the Amazon-owned firm’s lately launched Audible Plus (beginning at $7.95/month), which offers limitless entry to hundreds of titles.

“Audible has raised the bar for audio storytelling, and I’m excited to take this deep dive into the world of sketch comedy, share some iconic sketches, and present some appreciation to the legends who helped form this world,” Keegan-Michael Key stated in a press release.

Key, of course, has his personal historical past with the style: Alongside Jordan Peele, he co-created and co-starred in Comedy Central’s Emmy-winning sketch collection, “Key & Peele.” Audible describes the forthcoming podcast as “equal components grasp class, private journey and efficiency.”

In “The History of Sketch Comedy,” Key will discover main moments in sketch historical past, going again to appearing troupes that toured Europe within the 1500s via the rise of 123 tv and coaching grounds such because the Second Metropolis in Chicago. As well as to highlighting influential moments and sketches, Key will supply in-depth research on some of the landmark characters, ideas and performers that formed sketch comedy and influenced him personally.

“Keegan-Michael Key has created and carried out some of comedy’s most memorable sketches through the years,” stated Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, head of U.S. content material at Audible. “We will’t wait to deliver this immersive comedy expertise, brimming with Keegan-Michael’s distinctive sense of humor and brilliance to our Audible listeners.”

The collection is the most recent within the Audible Unique lineup, which embody Kevin Hart’s “The Resolution: Overcoming As we speak’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success”; “The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin”; Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” carried out by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen; Jamie Lee Curtis’ “Letters from Camp”; and Frequent’s “Bluebird Reminiscences: A Journey By means of Lyrics & Life.”

Amongst Keegan-Michael Key’s latest credit, he seems in Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story” alongside Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose and Ricky Martin, in addition to Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Broadway musical “The Promenade,” starring alongside Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman. He additionally hosted sports activities recreation present “Recreation On!” on CBS and Nationwide Geographic’s “Mind Video games.” As well as, he lately starred reverse Eddy Murphy in Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Identify” and Paramount’s “Taking part in With Hearth” alongside John Cena. Key additionally lent his voice to Disney movies “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King.”

Elle Key, a movie, TV and business director, author and producer, has produced a number of impartial options together with Nanette Burstein’s Sundance-winning doc “American Teen” and “August” with Josh Hartnett, Naomi Harris and David Bowie. She is an government producer on “Mind Video games” and “Recreation On!”