Keeley Hawes: Watching The Durrells is the perfect solution to lockdown anxieties

How a few journey to Corfu this summer time? One which doesn’t contain getting on an aeroplane in the center of a worldwide pandemic? As a result of ITV is about to air a repeat of The Durrells – and Keeley Hawes reckons this dose of “pure escapism” is simply what you want.

“So many individuals have stated to me throughout this era – I imply, I’ve had messages from all types of individuals saying, ‘We’ve been re-watching it’ – nevertheless they’ve accomplished that,” stated Hawes, who performs the household’s matriarch Mrs Durrell in the drama. “And that it’s simply been an actual tonic. Pure escapism.”

The Durrells started in 2016 and ran for 4 seasons. Primarily based on Gerald Durrell’s bestselling memoirs, the drama follows the arrival of a widowed Englishwoman and her 4 youngsters in 1930s Corfu, the place they get pleasure from a number of very eventful years. The present wrapped up in 2019 after we reached the outbreak of battle and the finish of the real-life household’s time on the Greek island.

However followers will now have a second probability to watch from the starting – as the first two seasons will air once more from July on ITV, transporting us to a world of sunshine and warmth, blue waters and boats, and animals in all places.

“We’d all love to be travelling, we’re all fascinated with our summer time holidays often at the moment of yr, and this yr is very totally different.” Hawes stated. “Individuals are feeling anxious and anxious and upset, and everyone is having to discover new methods to take care of this complete new world that we’re dwelling in, and I believe a present like The Durrells, you may sit down – at any time, however particularly now – and escape for a few hours with this loopy gang. That’s acquired to be a very good factor.”

Talking on a “household reunion” Zoom name with the forged of The Durrells, Josh O’Connor – who performed eldest youngster Lawrence Durrell, and now stars as Prince Charles in The Crown – seemed again on his earliest recollections of filming.

“There’s this scene in episode one the place they’re strolling up this actually steep hill, and it was like they [the production team] had gone out to discover the steepest hill they might discover,” he stated.

“And we had been all carrying baggage, and since I hadn’t actually filmed an terrible lot of stuff earlier than, I keep in mind pondering, ‘Oh the baggage shall be actually mild and all the things shall be faux.’ Nevertheless it was actually heavy, and actually scorching. And actually steep. And we had been genuinely sweating, and I keep in mind make-up making an attempt to are available to make us look sweaty and simply us and we seemed – we had been there already.”

Callum Turner, who performed Leslie Durrell, additionally remembers sweltering via his first scene: “It was 35 levels, we had been in three-piece fits with a mac on, in a black leather-based automotive, and we had been simply melting. And it acquired to the level the place we had been making an attempt to make it via the scene with out passing out!”

The forged additionally had to rapidly regulate to working with a lot of animals, together with pelicans, lemurs, canine and sloths. Generally that led to comedy moments – and when you look carefully, you would possibly really spot a shrinking donkey.

In a single scene, Hawes revealed, two donkeys had to be used – one in Corfu (the place the exterior of the Durrells’ home was filmed) and one in England (the place the interiors had been shot in a studio). “The donkey was supposed to stroll in from exterior, and clearly we couldn’t deliver the donkey right here from Corfu,” she defined. “So the donkey was huge out in Corfu, after which type of walked in tiny. However what a pleasure! It’s not like some other present I’m positive I’ll ever be a part of.”

Followers may additionally be happy to hear that the litter of puppies featured in one in all the early episodes really gained extra from the present than simply their first appearing credit.

Hawes stated: “They had been from a rescue centre, so on prime of them being the cutest issues in the world, they’d additionally been rescued – and so I believe a number of of these went residence with the crew again to the UK.”

The Durrells will repeat from Sunday fifth July at 7pm on ITV