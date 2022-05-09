Keep an eye out for Xbox Series X|S game deals, with dozens of titles optimized for the next-gen

Up to 80% off popular video games and featured works in the Microsoft Store.

Xbox Series X|S has been on a fantastic run in 2022, with more sales of next-gen consoles and good growth in its Xbox Game Pass service. If you are one of the lucky ones to have made the leap to the new generation of Microsoft consoles, we have good news, because you can find dozens of games on sale optimized for Xbox Series X | S in the Microsoft store.

The best-selling sports par excellence, FIFA 22, with a 65% discount : the latest installment of the football classic, with Hypermotion technology, which achieves a more realistic behavior of the players on the field, as one of the great novelties exclusive to the new generation versions. You can get it for 27.99 euros.



: the latest installment of the football classic, with Hypermotion technology, which achieves a more realistic behavior of the players on the field, as one of the great novelties exclusive to the new generation versions. You can get it for 27.99 euros. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition con un 60% discount: Eivor’s adventure through Nordic lands puts us in the shoes of a Viking warrior who leaves Norway in search of glory and fortune. The acclaimed latest installment of the Ubisoft franchise that you can get for 35.99 euros in its Deluxe Edition, including the game and the Ultimate Pack.

Cyberpunk 2077 with a 50% off : A good opportunity to enjoy the next generation patch for CD Projekt RED’s open world sci-fi action RPG. You can get it for 34.99 euros.



: A good opportunity to enjoy the next generation patch for CD Projekt RED’s open world sci-fi action RPG. You can get it for 34.99 euros. The Sinking City con un 60% discount : The open world investigation title confronts us with the horrors of the Cthulhu Mythos in a fictional Massachusetts city in the 1920s. You can get it for 19.99 euros.



: The open world investigation title confronts us with the horrors of the Cthulhu Mythos in a fictional Massachusetts city in the 1920s. You can get it for 19.99 euros. Back 4 Blood con un 50% off: The creators of Left 4 Dead once again pitted us against their hordes of zombies in a cooperative game that makes for an ideal shoot ’em up for action fans. You can get it for 34.99 euros.



Among the dozens of interesting titles on offer, Ubisoft throws the house out the window with Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Gold Edition with a 75% discount for 24.99 euros, Control Ultimate Edition stays at 15.99 euros with its 60% discountMetro Exodus Gold Edition for 9.99 euros with one 75% discount and you can get the essential Psychonauts 2 with a 40% discount for 35.99 euros. Although these are some of the most prominent, you can see all the games on sale optimized for the new generation from the Xbox store.

More about: Xbox Series X|S, New generation and Offers.