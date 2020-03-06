General News

Keep calm and climb on: Tokyo holds test event despite coronavirus woes

March 6, 2020
1 Min Read

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics pushed on with the verify match for sports activities actions mountain climbing on Friday similtaneously a raft of fits and tournaments had been being canceled or postponed worldwide due to points over the coronavirus outbreak.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment