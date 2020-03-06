Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics pushed on with the verify match for sports activities actions mountain climbing on Friday similtaneously a raft of fits and tournaments had been being canceled or postponed worldwide due to points over the coronavirus outbreak.
Keep calm and climb on: Tokyo holds test event despite coronavirus woes
March 6, 2020
1 Min Read
