Keep the temperatures at bay in your gaming PC with this wonderful Corsair ATX box that is close to its historical minimum

The box that we use in our gaming PC is more important than we often think. And it is that without being the most important component of all, it plays a fundamental role in the performance of the team by having a direct impact on the temperatures reached by the hardware when it works at full capacity.

Corsair 275R Airflow – Tempered Glass Smart Gaming ATX Semi-Tower Chassis (Tempered Glass Side Panels, Three 120mm Cooling Fans Included), White

For this reason, if we are looking for the greatest possible heat dissipation, we should opt for a model that is open enough to allow good air flow. Something not always easy to find, but This Corsair model makes things quite easy for us thanks to the fact that it now stars in a great offer. With a usual price of around 100 euros, now we can take it home at almost half price for 64.27 euros on Amazon, bordering on its historical minimum.

We are talking about the well-known Corsair 275R Airflow, a PC case that has excellent reviews by the gamer community, which stands out for a great airflow (as its name suggests), an elegant and super careful design and plenty of space to configure practically any PC to play.





This box, despite not being excessively large, allows you to install three front fans putting in air, two above taking it out and another one in the rear area, up to a total of six. And as standard it comes with three (two front and one rear) so with just three more units we will have all the holes filled. Which translates into a great flow of air and a lot of dissipation.

Also available in black, this model is white. Supports motherboards up to ATX form factor, so we will not have problems with any domestic configuration. Being a gaming model, it comes with its corresponding transparent left side panel, which allows you to see the components and their RGB. And in the upper area it includes a pair of USB 3.0 ports and a combined microphone and headphone jack.