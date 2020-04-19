Keep your Pixel 2 XL in pristine condition with these screen protectors

The Google Pixel 2 XL is a large, superior phone with an infinite 6-inch show screen. That show screen is great for movies, participating in video video games, and skimming the web, nonetheless it might not do you any excellent whether it is completely shattered. To make sure that doesn’t happen, choose up the form of tempered glass show screen protectors to remain it safe for years to come.

Highest there’s

Whitestone Dome Glass

Body of workers choose

Indubitably, Whitestone’s Dome Glass is the best Pixel 2 XL show screen protector you’ll have the ability to buy. The arrange process is rather more involved than something in this guidelines, nonetheless the prime quality of the protector is second to none. It costs some enormous money, nonetheless the Dome Glass will protect your Pixel 2 XL not like something.

$65 at Amazon

$55 at Whitestone Dome

A reliable choice

amFilm Show screen Protector

amFilm was once a few of the first producers to unlock a tempered glass show screen protector for the Pixel 2 XL and it’s endured to improve the adhesiveness and effectiveness in their product. The protector is assured to be free of ugly bubbles, is ultra-thin at merely zero.3mm, and could be very resistant in opposition to all kinds of scratches.

$12 at Amazon

$12 at Walmart

Good value

GLASS-M Tempered Glass Show screen Protector

This show screen protector from GLASS-M costs the same as amFilm’s alternative nonetheless contains a black border throughout probably the most smart and bottom of your instrument. GLASS-M designed the protector to be comparatively smaller than the Pixel 2 XL’s full present to confirm compatibility with totally different tools/cases and it’s nonetheless super skinny at merely zero.33m.

$13 at Amazon

Cast all through

Supershieldz Tempered Glass

Our subsequent choose comes from Supershieldz. This protector is super sturdy and 99% clear so it’s going to look like not something’s there as quickly as appropriately put in. It sports activities actions rounded edges so that you’ll have the ability to with ease use your Pixel 2 XL with out worrying about sharp edges in your show screen.

$11 at Amazon

$12 at Walmart

three for the price of one

GVIEWIN Tempered Glass

GVIEWIN offers good value by way of supplying you with a pack of three show screen protectors. Each show screen protector choices oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to cease ugly fingerprints and dust from construct up in your phone. Add that alongside facet forged safety in opposition to scratches of all kinds and you’re all set with backups if needed.

$15 at Amazon

Edge2Edge

AMZER Edge2Edge Tempered Glass

AMZER’s Edge2Edge Show screen Protector will protect every inch of the show screen it might probably, while nonetheless leaving openings in your digicam, speaker, and earpiece. Plus, it’s designed to cease fingerprints, smudges, and even those disturbing key scratches.

$13 at Newegg

$13 at Amzer

Case nice

Zagg Glass Curve

Alongside with offering a “personalized curved are compatible” the Zagg Glass Curve could also be smudge resistant and offers stepped ahead scratch protection. Zagg provides a restricted lifetime warranty for as long as you private your Pixel 2 XL so you may get a model new show screen protector if yours will get scratched or cracked.

$32 at Amazon

$50 at Zagg

Edge-to-edge

Moshi IonGlass

Moshi’s IonGlass show screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection while being as a lot as 40% thinner than totally different glass protectors. There’s an oleophobic coating on best to cease in opposition to fingerprints, and the protector is molded to swimsuit the curves of your Pixel 2 XL.

$35 at Moshi

Additional insurance coverage protection

Gadget Guard Black Ice+ Cornice Model

Should you occur to happen to end up breaking the show screen of your 2XL with the Black Ice+ Cornice Model, Gadget Guard offers as a lot as $150 in opposition to the show screen restore. That’s alongside with providing protection from direct impact, along with being acceptable with a number of your favorite cases.

$19 at Walmart

$55 at GadgetGuard