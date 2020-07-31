Keeping in mind the corona virus epidemic, Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ can still be avoided: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai As the corona virus is in full swing, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said that in the wake of the global pandemic Kovid-19 crisis, to organize a ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ program for the Ram temple in Ayodhya right now. Was not required and could be conducted once the situation returned to normal. Also Read – IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals wants to camp for Indian players before going to UAE

The Bhoomi Poojan program for Ram temple is being organized on August 5. Thackeray also rejected Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion of 'e-Bhoomi Pujan' and said that the Bhoomi Pujan program should be conducted with great enthusiasm.

The MNS chief told the Marathi news channel, "At this time there was no need to do bhoomi-pujan as the mental condition of the people is completely different. If the situation was normal, it could be done even after two months. Then people would also be able to enjoy this program."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyas has invited the Prime Minister to perform Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya. According to the members of the trust, the Prime Minister is expected to visit Ayodhya on August 5 to do Bhoomi Pujan to start the construction of Ram temple.

Let us tell you that there was news on Thursday that among the four prominent priests of the Ram temple, Pradeep Das was found infected with the corona virus and in addition 16 police personnel deployed in the security of the temple premises were also found to be corona virus positive. As soon as this news came to light, priest Pradeep Das and 16 policemen were quarantined.