Keeping Up with the Kardashians cancelled by the family after 20 seasons

It’s official: the Kardashians can’t stick with it any longer. The family at the coronary heart of long-running docu-soap Keeping Up with the Kardashians have ‘kancelled’ the present and it’ll finish in 2021 after its 20th season.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ mixture of high-society bling and lowbrow relationship squabbles created a brand new template after it first aired in October 2007.

However all magnificence fades and each celebration has to cease ultimately.

The Kardashians posted the information throughout their social media, together with to Kim’s 188 million followers on Instagram (in fact).

“It’s with heavy hearts that we are saying goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will probably be 14 years, 20 seasons, a whole bunch of episodes and a number of other spin-off exhibits, we’ve determined as a family to finish this very particular journey. We’re past grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of those years – by the good instances, the unhealthy instances, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and kids. We’ll without end cherish the great reminiscences and numerous folks we’ve met alongside the method,” the family wrote.

“Thanks to the hundreds of people and companies which were part of this expertise and most Importantly, a really particular thanks to [executive producer] Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our companion, and our manufacturing crew at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent numerous hours filming our lives.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has featured numerous iconic moments throughout its 18 seasons thus far, together with the time mom Kris reprimanded Kim for taking a selfie whereas they have been taking Khloe to jail to serve a sentence for violating a drink-driving probation.

One other basic second was when hiphop star Kanye West proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday.

The present has spawned 12 spin-off collection on E! together with Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Intercourse with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Lifetime of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Physique with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to E! for its 19th season on 17th September, and will probably be obtainable in the UK on Hayu from 18th September. The “19th” season is what would have been the continuation of 18th season if it hadn’t been affected by the pandemic.

It’ll give viewers an perception into how the family dealt with the COVID-19 lockdown, however won’t cowl Kanye West’s current actions after Kim revealed his bipolar dysfunction analysis.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 1 and a pair of can be found on Netflix. You too can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on hayu.

