Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to Netflix

In unusual occasions, generally you want to plunge head-first into enjoyable, frivolous TV that can transport you distant out of your issues.

Netflix by no means fails to ship on this entrance, however should you’ve already binged Too Scorching to Deal with and Love is Blind, you is likely to be on the lookout for your subsequent repair.

Wherein case now we have excellent news – the streaming service has simply introduced the return of a actuality favorite.

Netflix has simply revealed it’ll drop the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on 1st June, taking us again to the early days of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris.

Surprising information for followers of bootcut denims: S1 and a pair of of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shall be on Netflix from 1 June. pic.twitter.com/HWZhHwLWbD — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) Could 6, 2020

The collection started in 2007, eight years earlier than Caitlyn Jenner’s well-known ‘Name me Caitlyn’ cowl of Vainness Truthful journal, and 7 years earlier than Kim married Kanye West. Totally different occasions!

They could not have been breaking the web earlier than they let the cameras in, however the household’s antics immediately proved to be TV gold, and made the Kardashians the most talked about household in the world. The present additionally impressed many TV collection in the identical style.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is now on collection 18. If you would like to keep up to date with all the newest gossip you’ll want to subscribe to streaming service Hayu, which has the rights to all of the newest episodes.

But when a little bit of nostalgia is sufficient to hold you entertained throughout lockdown, Netflix will take care of you – simply cling on till June.

Seasons 1 and a pair of of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will drop on Netflix on 1st June. To seek out out what else is on, try our TV Information.