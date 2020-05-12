Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Netflix is the lockdown escapism we need right now

Kim Kardashian and her sisters (plus one brother) are making their means onto Netflix – our favorite celeb household is perhaps on E! on a regular basis, however seasons one and two can be accessible on the streaming platform in June.

For individuals who aren’t conscious, we’re at present mid-way by the 18th season of KUWTK, and because it’s at present unclear when the second half will air, this Netflix announcement makes for pleasing information.

Earlier than seasons one and two (airing in 2007 and 2008 respectively), the Kardashian/Jenner sisters and their brother Rob have been largely unknown to the world, aside from that tape from Kim which propelled her into notoriety. In an try and recreate the enormous success of The Osbournes, the Kardashian household allowed cameras into their then-modest residence and it’s not onerous to see why they instantly turned a scores hit.

Again in 2007, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob have been discovering their methods in the celeb world and typically acquired issues unsuitable – nicely, numerous the time – and that’s why Netflix giving these first two seasons one other outing is such a deal with. (I wish to name myself a Kardashian super-fan, however even I forgot a few of Kim’s early flames and profession selections – and watching a really small Kendall and Kylie getting as much as mischief is heartwarming.)

In a time of uncertainty attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s one thing reassuring about seeing Kim and her sisters make their means in the world in these early days. You’ll be able to lose your self in the lives of the forged, that are extra akin to our personal lives at this level in the present’s historical past. Positive, we can solely dream of dwelling like they do now, however every thing’s little extra… nicely… regular in the early seasons, one thing that’s straightforward to neglect.

No matter you consider the Kardashians at this time – and certain, they’ve had their points – watching them in seasons one and two is a useful means of seeing why we acquired right here. They’re utterly unfiltered and never hiding behind PR-ed interviews and glamorous photoshoots.

It’s an sincere, at occasions brutal, account into the lives of sisters who combat, one thing we don’t get once more on KUWTK till that season 18 opener with Kim and Kourtney’s bust-up.

Other than anything, it’s excellent escapism throughout such unprecedented occasions – and I assure everybody who sits down for episode one will discover themselves a few hours later deep into the first season, laughing, crying and shouting at their TVs.

We’re all determined to meet up with our family and friends, and till that day comes the place we can go and hang around with our family members, we at the very least have one, massive household we can sustain with – thanks Netflix!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will arrive on Netflix in June. In the event you’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.