Keira Knightley Quits Apple TV Plus Show ‘The Essex Serpent’: Report

Keira Knightley has left the Apple TV Plus collection “The Essex Serpent” over household causes, Selection has confirmed.

Sources inform Selection that manufacturing on the collection was attributable to begin in six weeks and is now on hiatus. Knightley’s consultant advised the Every day Mail, which first reported the information, that she needed to depart for “household causes.” The second wave of coronavirus is now upon the U.Ok. and the actor’s rep advised the outlet that “there wasn’t a snug state of affairs for Keira that might be put in place for an prolonged interval of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month manufacturing.”

Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, have two youngsters.

Primarily based on a 2016 novel by Sarah Perry, “The Essex Serpent” follows a newly widowed girl who, having escaped an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to a small village within the county of Essex. She is intrigued by an area superstition {that a} legendary creature often known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the realm.

“The Essex Serpent” is being produced for Apple TV Plus by See-Noticed Movies (“Ammonite,” “The King’s Speech”), and was commissioned for Apple out of the U.Ok. by Apple’s heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and inventive director for Europe Worldwide Video, Jay Hunt.

Clio Barnard (“The Egocentric Large,” “The Arbor”) is about to direct.

Knightley was additionally set to govt produce “The Essex Serpent.” The actor was Oscar-nominated for “The Imitation Recreation” and “Pleasure & Prejudice.” She is going to subsequent be seen in Camille Griffin’s “Silent Night time.” She can also be connected to restricted collection “The Different Typist.”

Selection has reached out to Knightley’s reps and See-Noticed Movies for remark. The actor is represented by United Artists, CAA, Narrative and Sloane Provide.