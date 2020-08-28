Keira Knightley Voices Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Film

Keira Knightley is the most recent actor to tackle narrating duties for an animated brief movie relaunched by environmental activists Extinction Rebellion.

Titled “Climate Disaster, and Why We Ought to Panic,” the movie, translated into 14 completely different languages, is the second of a two-part explainer video sequence for Extinction Rebellion, specializing in the local weather and ecological disaster. Knightley — who will subsequent star in and govt produce the sequence “The Essex Serpent” — explains within the movie what’s inflicting local weather change, why governments should enter disaster mode to sort out this difficulty, and what’s going to occur if one thing isn’t performed about it now.

“I wish to converse out in help of Extinction Rebellion,” Knightley stated. “Lending my voice to probably the most pressing difficulty of our time looks like the precise method for me to take a stand, within the hope that we will go away a world value residing in for our kids.”

“Climate change and the ecological disaster are two sides of the identical drawback. This animation explains the local weather change side in a no-nonsense method — although the message is horrifying to listen to,” Knightley added.

The movie is written, directed and animated by Miritte Ben Yitzchak.

The primary a part of the movie, “Extinction Emergency, and Why We Should Act Now,” voiced by “Moonlight” actor Naomie Harris and scored by Brian Eno, summarizes the planet’s biodiversity loss, runaway consumerism and the ecological disaster that now faces us, and the way the implications will have an effect on hundreds of thousands of lives around the globe.

Different movie shorts launched by Extinction Rebellion embrace dwell motion “Guardians of Life,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, Adria Arjona, Oona Chaplin, Rosario Dawson, Albert Hammond Jr., Q’orianka Kilcher and Matthew Modine; and the animation “The Gigantic Change,” that includes the voices of Whoopi Goldberg and Livia Nelson.

Extinction Rebellion’s subsequent U.Ok. protest is about for Sept. 1, when the U.Ok. Parliament returns after summer season recess.