Keira Knightley’s Going To Be In Another Period Drama, But This One Won’t Have Corsets

Suzanne Rindell’s guide is an fascinating one as a result of it is vitally involved about getting away from the previous Victorian requirements and into a contemporary current the place ladies smoke, they work they usually assume for themselves. It kind of seems like it will likely be a subsequent step function for Keira Knightley, an actress who has lengthy favored or been favored for roles of the corset selection. In The Different Typist, she’ll play Odalie, a co-worker of Rose Baker, who each work for the NYPD within the typing pool.