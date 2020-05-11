Keith Lemon: Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft’s “Tim Burton-Lemony Snicket vibe” sets it apart from other competition shows

Keith Lemon has described his new Channel Four collection Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft as “Willy Wonka-esque”, with a “very Tim Burton and Lemony Snicket vibe”.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, the Superstar Juice host stated the craft competition is “a really beautiful, joyous craft programme” which is “very Willie Wonka-esque”.

He added that what sets the present apart from other passion competitions, like The Nice British Bake-Off and Stitching Bee, is the set.

“The set is healthier than any set on any of these other programmes,” he stated. “It’s the fantasy component of it, it’s acquired a really Tim Burton-Lemony Snicket vibe to it as properly that I really like.”

Co-host Anna Richardson provides that Fantastical Factory isn’t simply one other passion competition. “For the time being, we’ve acquired a glut of cookery competitions, so whether or not it’s MasterChef or Bake-Off or Nice British Menu, this isn’t that.”

She stated that every episode has a winner, as there are 4 new contestants every week and that the present’s celeb visitor component additionally sets it apart.

“What’s good about craft is we invite celebrities in and so they cease being celebrities. I believe there’s one thing in regards to the set, it’s so quiet as a result of individuals are making whilst you’re there, that they cease being mouthy from Spice Ladies, and instantly simply turn out to be an extraordinary individual from Leeds who is definitely genuinely serious about what’s being made,” she stated. “I believe there’s a realness to this present that’s comforting.”

The brand new crafting collection will see 4 new contestants create crafts of “epic proportions” every week in a bid to impress manufacturing facility boss Lemon, who presents the present alongside Bare Attraction’s Richardson. The contestants that make it by way of the primary spherical will then be commissioned to make a creation by a star visitor, who will take the winner’s work of artwork dwelling with them.

Eamonn Holmes, Spice Lady Mel B, Nick Grimshaw and Martin Kemp are just some celeb company that seem all through the collection.

Talking in regards to the crafts made on the present, Lemon stated that his favorite problem concerned asking the crafters to create a portrait of him. “I preferred all people’s piece of work there.”

He stated that one other favorite activity of his was one set by comic Katherine Ryan, who’s episode two’s celeb visitor. She requested the contestants to create a ‘Catropolis’ for her cat. “They have been actually good, it was simply good seeing everybody’s totally different abilities.”

Richardson added that her favorite creation was a copper piping console desk. “I used to be like, wow, that’s the sort of factor you’d see in Central London at a fancy furnishings retailer. There’s totally different crafts for various folks I’d say, it relies upon what you’re into.”

She added: “Kirstie Allsopp on acid principally is what Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft is.”

Richardson, who beforehand introduced The Intercourse Training Present, stated that the coronavirus lockdown is the proper time for the present to premiere.

“The timing couldn’t be extra excellent. Individuals are at dwelling crafting greater than ever, they’re principally cooking, creating, they’re having intercourse or they’re exercising,” she stated. “So we type of mix all of that, we’re being inventive.”

She continued: “It’s jolly, it’s shiny, it’s enjoyable, it’s aspirational and it’s household – so I’m actually hoping it will resonate with folks in the intervening time.”

Lemon added: “Particularly in these time, something to cheer folks up I assume.”

When it involves lockdown actions, the pair stated that their expertise with crafting has turn out to be useful. “I’ve acquired a YouTube channel referred to as Keith Lemon’s doings,” Lemon stated. “I movie myself making issues and doing work.”

Richardson added that she’s extra into knitting, crochet, cooking, gardening, block printing. “I’m a bit of bit extra type of Home and Nation.”

“The place I wish to make Gremlin dolls to placed on the shelf,” Lemon added.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins Sunday 10th Might at 8pm on Channel 4. When you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.