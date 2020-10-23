Keith Lemon on Celebrity Juice’s new “chapter” with Atack and Whitmore

Keith Lemon is simply as bubbly as ever once we catch up with him. He’s simply wrapped filming for his ITV2 present Buying with Keith Lemon, and he’s now buzzing for the twenty fourth sequence of Celebrity Juice.

The ITV2 panel gameshow has been on air for 12 years now, so it’s nothing new to the comic – performed by Leigh Francis – nevertheless, issues will likely be barely completely different this time spherical, as Keith will likely be joined by two new staff captains.

Earlier this 12 months, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby introduced she’d be leaving the present. It comes after radio DJ Ferne Cotton stop the sequence in 2018 to pursue different initiatives and focus on her household life.

This 12 months will see Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and I’m A Celebrity… star Emily Atack take the reins, as they embark on what Keith is asking the new “chapter” of Celebrity Juice.

“They’re not [replacing] Holly and Ferne. It’s only a completely different chapter,” he tells RadioTimes.com.

Addressing the adjustments to the new sequence, he continues: “I suppose the most important new factor is we’ve acquired new forged and new staff captains and barely newer music. It feels completely different, nevertheless it’s a stunning vibe. It seems like there’s quite a lot of love within the room. I really feel like everyone seems to be simply rejoicing that they’re not caught at house and they’re again at work.”

Keith has labored with each Atack and Whitmore earlier than. Atack – who rose to fame on E4’s Inbetweeners as Charlotte Hinchcliffe – famously appeared within the Keith Lemon Sketch Present, and he and Whitmore beforehand introduced again stage on the BRITS Awards.

So, what it’s been like working with the women once more?

“It’s like hanging out with my mates,” Keith says.

“I believe we’ve labored out that we’ve identified one another 10 years. I’ve labored with Emily just a few occasions and we simply maintain bringing in previous photos, going, ‘You bear in mind this.’ I labored with Whitmore professionally. So we’ve all labored collectively, however extra importantly, we socialise collectively.”

Having the ability to socialise at work has come in useful at Celebrity Juice, which sees celebrities collaborating in a number of the wildest challenges – from having to work out gadgets of meals with simply their bum cheeks (ahem, Joel Dommett), to guessing what track contestants are dancing to whereas sporting sound cancelling headphones.

And Keith tells us he might have met his match in the case of Ms Atack!

ITV

Not like his earlier staff captains, Keith says Whitmore and Atack aren’t “aggressive” with each other, however in the case of him, Emily might drink him below the desk.

“They’re not aggressive. They’re fairly completely satisfied for one another to win. However I imply with Emily, I’ve met my match with a ingesting associate. She may as effectively simply have a drip stuffed with wine. She’s like a fish! Whitmore is a little more skilled in that sense, so she has a drink, however Emily simply goes, ‘I’m out, I’m out! I’m popping out. Are we having a drink? I’m!’” he laughs.

In addition to with the ability to maintain down extra pints than the host, it appears Atack was additionally forward of Keith when it got here to her new job function.

Recalling the second he known as each women to inquire in regards to the positions, Keith says he already knew Emily had her eye on the job.

“I knew that Atack wished to do it as a result of when she got here out of the Jungle she informed me, ‘I would like Holly’s job’ and I stated, ‘You’ll by no means get it!’”

In fact, Keith was made to eat his phrases when Holly did the truth is stop 17 months later, with the comic saying: “After which Holly left, and I used to be like, ‘Would you like Holly’s job?’”

Issues nonetheless might have turned out otherwise although, with Keith admitting he did consider departing after Ferne and Holly – who had been each on the unique panel from when the present first aired in 2008 – left the sequence.

“I did say prior to now when Holly and Ferne left I’d depart,” he says, earlier than explaining: “However I’ve a lot of a great time filming it so I can’t depart except in the future I awakened and was like “I’m bored of it!”

Though Keith is trying ahead to Celeb Juice’s future with his two new captains, there’s no denying it was unhappy to see the final of Ferne and Holly.

That’s to not say followers received’t get to see the pair again on the present although, with Keith revealing Holly has already requested to return as a visitor.

“I’m certain they’ll have the ability to return as company. That was the very first thing Holly stated. Holly simply wished to spend extra time with her household as a result of she’s tremendous busy and she stated she’d come on as a visitor although,” he says, earlier than including: “She stated it seems like she’s splitting up with her boyfriend. They each did!”

Whereas we’re not solely certain if that’s precisely how occasions performed out, Keith feels sure Atack and Whitmore will refresh the sequence, just like former captain Gino D’Acampo, who’s now the host of Household Fortunes.

“I believe Whitmore and Atack are simply going to breathe new life into it, like what I believe Gino did that when he joined. Then he acquired tremendous busy and you then get new individuals and it turns into a distinct vibe!”

ITV

Talking of why he thinks the present has been a hit through the years, he provides: “I believe individuals get pleasure from us having fun with ourselves. It’s a spot the place you see celebrities doing issues that you just’ve by no means seen us do earlier than. I believe individuals see the actual facet of them, like when Ant and Dec have been on prior to now.

“You may actually say something you need on Celebrity Juice and the attorneys determine straight after what occurs. And I say, ‘Simply do no matter you need and for those who’re not completely satisfied with it, inform us!’ as a result of we would like individuals to come back again. It seems like an evening out if you’re there!”

In that case, we stay up for many nights out (or ought to we are saying nights in) with Celeb Juice then!

Celebrity Juice begins on twenty second October, 10pm on ITV2. Buying With Keith Lemon begins on twenty fifth October, 10pm on ITV2.