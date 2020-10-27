Keith Raniere Sentencing: NXIVM Leader Faces Life in Prison

Keith Raniere, the convicted chief of the intercourse cult NXIVM, is dealing with life in jail at his sentencing on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The sentencing is predicted to final hours with statements from victims, who will testify towards Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 on the fees of intercourse trafficking, compelled labor conspiracy and racketeering, after a six-week trial in federal courtroom.

India Oxenberg was noticed arriving on the Brooklyn courthouse on Tuesday morning. The daughter of “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg, who says she was lured into the self-help group when she was simply 19 years outdated, is predicted to make a press release.

“Battlestar Galactica’s” Nicki Clyne, who’s married to “Smallville” actress Allison Mack — one of many leaders of the NXIVM cult — was on the courthouse to point out assist for Raniere, who nonetheless has numerous advocates who had been current on the sentencing.

NXIVM has garnered mainstream consideration, as Hollywood has catapulted the saga in each HBO’s nine-part docuseries “The Vow” and Starz’s true-crime miniseries “Seduced: Contained in the NXIVM Cult,” which premiered earlier this month.

Raniere has been accused of making a secret female-only society inside NXIVM referred to as DOS, the place girls had been stored as slaves, assigned to have intercourse with him and had been branded along with his initials. The ladies had been restricted to low-calorie diets, as little as 500 energy per day, and had been compelled handy over nude photographs of themselves as collateral to instill concern, in case they disobeyed orders.

Raniere’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is asking for 15 years in jail, whereas prosecutors are searching for life in jail.

Raniere is predicted to make a press release in the courtroom. Whereas he has remained largely silent since his arrest greater than two years in the past, Raniere will probably assert his innocence and won’t search forgiveness, in the moments forward of his sentencing. Unapologetically, his attorneys have stated Raniere, who calls NXIVM a self-help group, maintains his “full innocence.”

On Friday, the decide rejected Raniere’s newest bid for a brand new trial, after Raniere accused the decide of corruption and demanded a brand new trial.

Within the first interview since he was arrested, Raniere spoke to “Dateline NBC” this previous weekend from jail, saying, “Sure, I’m harmless.” Within the TV interview, he continued, “And though it is a horrible tragedy with many, many individuals being harm, I believe the principle thrust of this has been the oppression, however actually a unique situation, which is difficult for me to specific. There’s a horrible injustice right here. And whether or not you assume I’m the satan or not, the justice course of needs to be examined.”

Clare Bronfman, inheritor to the Seagrams liquor fortune and the first financier of NXIVM, was sentenced to just about seven years in jail earlier this month for conspiracy to hide and harbor aliens for monetary acquire, and fraudulent use of private identification data. Bronfman, who was the primary defendant sentenced in connection to the cult’s human-trafficking and sexual abuse case, was arrested in 2019, after pleading responsible to identification theft and immigration fraud.

Mack, who pleaded responsible to racketeering final 12 months, has but to be sentenced.

This story can be up to date all through Raniere’s sentencing, so verify again for updates.