Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert to Perform at ACM Awards on April 5

The Academy of Nation Music introduced at present the primary spherical of performers for the 55th ACM Awards.

Host and nominee Keith City and nominee Miranda Lambert have been added as performers. Lambert will even carry out with nominated artists Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes for a reside tv premiere efficiency of the track, “Fooled Round and Fell in Love.”

The awards will probably be broadcast reside from the MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 (reside at eight p.m. ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Tv Community, and will probably be accessible to stream reside and on-demand throughout digital platforms on the CBS All Entry subscription service.

Not surprisingly, contemplating the variety of occasions which were postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concert events, the announcement is accompanied by a notification at the highest of the press launch: “STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC®,” it reads. “The Academy of Nation Music® and dick clark productions stay dedicated to serving followers and our Nation Music group by producing THE 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ reside from Las Vegas on April 5 at the MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment. We’re intently monitoring the scenario together with the MGM crew, who’re in steady contact with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Well being District, and different businesses and specialists for steerage. We are going to take each precaution to guarantee the protection of our artists, workers, crew, friends and attendees.”

It was anticipated that final spring’s ACMs host, Reba McEntire, may not be resuming the function after she stepped over to host the CMA Awards this previous November. Hosts lately have principally concerned duos, with Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton pairing up with each other or McEntire.

The ACMs introduced that Morris, Rhett and producer Dann Huff led the nomination whole, with 5 every, adopted by Dan + Shay, Shelton, Outdated Dominion and Justin Bieber with 4. Nonetheless, the maths will get a bit of difficult with the ACMs and is finest defined with quite a lot of asterisks, since for his or her tallies, not like most different music awards, they provide performers a number of nods in a single class if in addition they co-wrote or co-produced in addition to sang the nominated materials.