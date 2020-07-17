Keith Urban Premieres New Video, ‘Superman,’ and Talks Lockdown Hope

Keith Urban is given the superpower of coexisting with plenty of animation in “Superman,” his new video, which Selection is completely premiering. “Superman” is the fourth tune Urban is releasing from his upcoming album, “The Velocity of Now Half One,” which comes out Sept. 18 — a delayed launch date that gave Urban an opportunity so as to add some new materials within the midst of lockdown.

Urban received on the cellphone to speak with Selection in regards to the making of the brand new tune and video in addition to the forthcoming full-length assortment, how he began the drive-in live performance craze, why he’s not a fan of an extra of acoustic Instagram movies, and usually getting his inventive mojo again in working order after initially feeling “paralyzed” by the lockdowns. Watch the brand new video (under) and then learn his Q&A:

“Superman” looks like a textbook summer season tune. It’s a trying again on a relationship that’s gone, however with a couple of hundred occasions as a lot sexiness as disappointment. Have been you pondering “summer season single?

I believe I at all times lean into these sorts of songs anyway. Definitely, if I look again at my albums, the songs appear to be a mixture of both ballads or simply barn-burning summer season anthems. In all probability as a result of I come from a really coastal space and grew up on the seashore, it’s a giant a part of who I’m, and summer season is certainly my favourite season. Driving songs, home windows down, breaking the pace restrict — I like these sorts of issues.

Folks aren’t essentially feeling like Superman in lockdown proper now, although. Do you are feeling such as you’re giving them a bit of immunity increase, or invulnerability increase?

Effectively, it’s attention-grabbing, as a result of the man within the tune (is recalling) a distinct time, when it was higher. The tune opens up with “These days I’ve been dwelling in a world that’s black and white / Ever because you left all the colours simply drained out of my life.” So I believe that’s a sense lots of people relate to, fairly clearly. After which abruptly remembering this time in life that was far more thrilling, harmful, adventurous, exhilarating — and this explicit woman on this time the place this man felt like Superman when he was along with her.

How’d it get written? It sounds such as you introduced collectively some collaborators from totally different pop and nation worlds, as you’ve been liable to do in the previous few years.

I did a writing retreat right here in Nashville, and I notably needed to place collectively folks I’d written with, however hadn’t written with collectively. There’s this three-man collective from Los Angeles known as Captain Cuts that I wrote a tune with on the “Graffiti U” album, and they carry this sort of frat-house, unfastened, go-at-anything vibe it’s actually thrilling to be round. And Craig Wiseman, a Nashville author who I actually, actually love, comes at issues from a distinct vibe once more. I put Captain Cuts, Craig Wiseman and myself in a room, and “Superman” was the results of that first-day collaboration.

The flipbook impact initially of the video is a recent factor, however it could give folks of a sure age a bit of little bit of A-ha “Tackle You” nostalgia, earlier than it goes off in different instructions.

[Laughs.] Initially, that, that’s certainly one of my favourite movies of all time, the “Tackle Me” video by A-ha. And clearly making an attempt to shoot a video proper now’s difficult, as any artist can testify. So it’s about making an attempt to provide you with a approach the place we may do one thing a bit of totally different and not simply be dependent upon solely green-screen kind efficiency or a solo efficiency. I used to be speaking with Ben Dalgleish, who’s this actually nice inventive designing artist in my world who put collectively our complete Vegas present that we did. We had been speaking in regards to the Aha “Tackle Me” video, and he stated, “Effectively, what a couple of flipbook video?” He hooked me up with a man known as Andymation, who has a very well-liked channel on YouTube, and we introduced him to begin work on the idea. I did some filming right here in Nashville over at our warehouse. We now have a warehouse the place we retailer all our tools and we’ve got a giant green-screen setup there, so we shot all of my efficiency there.

You probably did a really elaborate, effects-filled video in protecting “Larger Love” for the World Citizen particular just a few months in the past. It’s essential to have a great area there the place you possibly can work by yourself on issues like these throughout the quarantining.

It’s wonderful how we remodeled that complete warehouse from a spot that I’ve had for fairly just a few years that was first and foremost a spot the place we may retailer all our tools after we’re off the street, but additionally a rehearsal facility for after we’re touring and needing to rehearse. Immediately, nothing that this place was constructed for is required proper now. [Laughs.] And we stated, effectively, let’s simply filter all this tools and put that elsewhere, and let’s remodel this into principally a TV studio. As a result of that is what I’m going to want for the subsequent foreseeable future.

Is it simple to do your half and then ship it out? When there’s animation concerned, it’s not such as you’d essentially be trying over someone’s shoulder on that in essentially the most collaborative of circumstances.

Yeah, that’s proper. Clearly an idea like this may be executed so remotely. Working with (director) Ben Dalgleish, who goes by the title Human Individual, was like working with Max Headroom. He was on the pc display, simply off digital camera, directing certainly one of my cameramen on what he needed, regardless that he’s out in Los Angeles and we’re right here in Nashville. I don’t even know the place Andymation lives! However the truth that all the pieces was executed remotely and then simply assembled from the place everyone is a testomony to the occasions, I assume.

Was your upcoming album already executed when the lockdowns began taking place?

It was largely executed. Mainly I used to be simply ending mixes, however then abruptly discovered that I’ve received a bit of additional surprising time to maintain writing. And I really ended up writing a number of new songs, which pushed out some current songs I had. I believe it made the file a bit of extra cohesive. In hindsight, I imply, the reality is, I used to be fairly artistically paralyzed for the primary a part of lockdown. I unapologetically state that as a result of I had been within the midst of not solely enjoying gigs in Vegas and doing a little bit of touring, however happening to studios right here in Nashville and recording and having cameras and musicians floating round, and I’m engaged with folks in all places, and abruptly that stops. And I’m like, what the hell? There’s no touring. There’s no going to different studios. There’s no collaborating with folks. And I didn’t know what to do, actually. You realize, I wasn’t very excited to sit down in entrance of my laptop computer with an acoustic guitar and preserve enjoying a bunch of songs. That simply didn’t curiosity me. After you do it as soon as, you’re like, “Okay. There’s four million folks doing this on YouTube day by day. What are we doing right here?” And I simply didn’t need to do something for a great few weeks. And I slowly got here down into my studio and recorded a few vocals with some some guitar overdubs, and slowly received again on the horse. And as soon as I did, it was virtually like an entire new drive to create got here out of that. However it undoubtedly didn’t begin out that approach.

Lots of people in your place took a while determining tips on how to get their mojo again.

Generally you hear a bit of recommendation that sounds so stupid-simple. You’re like, effectively, duh, however it hits you at a sure time. In my case, a very good pal of mine who I lean on for all types of recommendation in life, I used to be speaking to him on the cellphone once I was going by that interval. And I stated, “I simply really feel caught, actually. I jfeel a bit paralyzed.” And he stated, “Effectively, that’s since you’re solely centered on all the pieces you possibly can’t do. You actually have listed all the pieces on this name that you would be able to’t try this. I haven’t heard one factor you are able to do.” And I stated, “Effectively, I can go all the way down to my studio and do some vocals.” He goes, “When are you going to do this?” “Effectively, I can try this tomorrow.” And he goes, “Nice. What else are you able to do?” “Effectively, I may write with some folks over Zoom.” “Okay. When are you going to do this?” And abruptly, my complete focus went in the direction of solely: What can I do? And I ended speaking in regards to the issues I can’t do. And that easy piece of recommendation simply modified all the pieces. It actually did; it was was extraordinary.

You had been on the vanguard of the entire drive-in live performance factor, doing the very first a kind of out on the Stardust outdoors of Nashville, albeit as a personal shock and for a great trigger, or good group of individuals.

Yeah, simply making an attempt to remain lively. The concept of the drive-in factor got here across the starting of April. [Doing it at a drive-in] was a little bit of a no brainer since you didn’t need to attempt and determine it out in a car parking zone. The drive-in’s already designed to have the automobiles assembled all pointing on the similar route. And you then’ve received this big-ass display behind you, prebuilt, similar to any live performance you go to with this mammoth video wall behind you. So it was only a easy case of, let’s construct a stage in entrance of it and let’s begin enjoying. The sophisticated a part of it was insurance coverage and all types of complications that we began to run into in making an attempt to place it collectively, in April/Could when issues had been beginning to get troublesome for everybody and all the pieces in all places. We stored hitting these brick partitions of tips on how to put this present on. Ultimately we determined one of the best ways can be to make it a charitable present the place we don’t cost anyone, and we simply gave away all of the tickets to healthcare employees. And I assume I approached it two methods. One was similar to, effectively, let’s see if this concept works – a proof of idea form of factor — but additionally let’s simply give again to those guys and women who’re working so onerous proper now and see what occurs from all of this. So I had a very good night time and was actually glad that we had been capable of pull it off. That was me rising out of my little paralyzed cocoon, too.

The album received’t be out until September, and we’ll speak extra about that later, however is there something you’d need folks to find out about it now?

I assume the title of the album has been essentially the most requested query I’ve gotten, and that’s a kind of loopy art-imitating-life, life-imitating-art moments The title “The Velocity of Now” got here to me final 12 months for multitudes of causes, largely simply because I felt like all the pieces was simply careening virtually uncontrolled. All over the place I went, it appeared like folks had been going sooner, all the pieces was transferring sooner, life was going sooner. So it was a little bit of a commentary in regards to the absurdity of the place I felt like we had been at. And God, quick ahead to March and April of this 12 months, the place all the pieces simply floor to a halt. I used to be shell-shocked. And I’d stated to a few mates of mine, “I’m going to need to provide you with a distinct album title.” And so they stated, why? I stated, “Effectively, this made sense final 12 months.” They stated, “Yeah, however the pace of now could be very totally different to what it was final 12 months.” So I believe folks may have a distinct relationship with that title, which took on an entire new that means. And the songs inside the file … Definitely there’s an enormous quantity of hope within the file. My albums have at all times leaned into the sunshine as a lot as I can, as a result of it’s how I attempt and stay my life. So I believe this file has plenty of buoyancy and plenty of hope in it.