Keith Urban Says Duet Partner Pink Spans ‘All the Colors of Humanity’

Nation celebrity Keith Urban talks about his just-released duet with Pink, “One Too Many,” in a clip from a full-length video interview he did with Selection that shall be the kickoff episode of new music video collection, “Soundboard.”

“One Too Many” is fast-rising at nation radio, however Urban admits that it’s hardly the most genre-specific single he’s ever launched, saying, “I can’t label what the track is. It’s not nation. It’s only a nice track, a few very common scenario” — that scenario involving two companions ingesting alone who acknowledge they’d be higher off imbibing collectively.

Of Pink, Urban says, “There’s rather a lot of nice singers (that) know easy methods to use their voice rather well. However she’s one of these uncommon, uncommon artists who can inform the story when she sings — actually inform the story — and I really feel it. And it’d doesn’t matter if it’s ‘Get This Occasion Began’ or one thing from ‘The Best Showman,’ the exact opposite ends of issues… All the energy, rawness, braveness, swagger — all the colours of humanity, I at all times really feel that when she sings.”

He feels it so deeply, actually, that he’s impressed to choose up the guitar and peel off a number of licks from the track, as he speaks to Selection from 7,500 miles away in Sydney, Australia, the place he’s presently staying whereas his spouse, Nicole Kidman, works on a movie there.

The complete episode will premiere Oct. 2, with Urban speaking about the themes of his new album, “The Pace of Now, Half 1,” and several other of the songs therein. His look inaugurates Soundboard, a music interview collection that can be part of different Selection video franchises like “The Streaming Room” and “The After Present.” Keep tuned!