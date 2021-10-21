Kejriwal Chaat Wala: Did you benefit from the chaat of ‘Arvind Kejriwal Chaat Wala’?

Chaat Wale Kejriwal: What number of kinds of Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal have you ever noticed? Many of us should have noticed Kejriwal as an RTI activist. After this, other people had noticed a special type of Kejriwal within the motion towards corruption at Ramlila Maidan. Later he emerged as a pacesetter. However you should now not have noticed his chaatwala avatar.Additionally Learn – Leader Minister Kejriwal introduced reimbursement for the lack of farmers, understand how a lot consistent with hectare you’ll get

If you don't are living or have by no means been to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, then you've gotten without a doubt now not noticed the chaat avatar of Leader Minister Kejriwal. As a result of this chaat wala, who looks as if Leader Minister Kejriwal, sells chaat whilst staying in Gwalior.

This chaat wala named Saurabh Gupta could be very well-known a number of the other people of Gwalior. He now not most effective looks as if Kejriwal, but additionally wears garments like him. When requested if he desires to sign up for politics, he flatly refuses. He says that he has little interest in politics.

His consumers name him Kejriwal Chatwala. Saurabh Gupta, who makes highly spiced chaat for his consumers, says he desires to fulfill Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the future.

