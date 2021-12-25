Kejriwal executive will give task to Dalit meals mom got rid of from college in Uttarakhand, AAP mentioned – BJP larger casteism

New Delhi: Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand) Dalit meals mom in a central authority college in (Dalit Bhojanmata) was once fired from his task. Dalit Bhojanmata was once making ready and serving meals to the youngsters. The youngsters refused to devour the meals cooked by way of the Dalit girl. There was once numerous controversy about this. And the Uttarakhand executive got rid of the Dalit Bhojanmata from her task. Arvind Kejriwal now (Arvind Kejriwal) Has claimed that he’ll give a role to the Dalit Bhojanmata who has been got rid of from her task.Additionally Learn – AAP has launched the 3rd listing of 18 applicants for the Punjab Meeting Election 2022, see the names

Aam Aadmi Birthday party (Aam Aadmi Birthday party) It was once advised from the Twitter maintain of 'Uttarakhand In BJP The federal government got rid of the Dalit Bhojanmata of the varsity. Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi now (Arvind Kejriwal) The federal government will give task to Sunita ji.

Aam Aadmi Birthday party (Aam Aadmi Birthday party) Stated that Uttarakhand Leader Minister Pushkar Dhami must have defined to the youngsters as an alternative of getting rid of the Dalit girl, however he inspired casteism. and fired from the task. Now Arvind Kejriwal executive will give jobs to Dalit Bhojanmata.