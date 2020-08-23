Kejriwal gave signs for starting Delhi Metro, DMRC said – Waiting for the government’s instruction

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on Sunday saying that whenever the government gives instructions, it is ready to restore operations. DMRC’s statement comes a day after the statement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which he said that in view of the improvement in the situation arising out of Kovid-19, the services of Delhi Metro should be restored and it is hoped that the Center will soon Will decide on Also Read – Two people including businessman arrested for giving Rs 2 crore to AAP through shell companies

Quoting DMRC Executive Director Anuja Dayal, the statement said, "DMRC is ready to start operations whenever the government directs." All the guidelines issued to deal with Kovid-19 will be implemented and all steps will be taken for safe journey of passengers. "

Significantly, the services of the metros have been suspended since 22 March. According to sources, DMRC has incurred a loss of about Rs 1300 crore.

