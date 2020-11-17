Entertainment

Kejriwal gave the hint – lockdown may occur in Corona affected areas, there will be a reduction in the number of guests at weddings

November 17, 2020
Delhi Lockdown News: Kejriwal government (Kejriwal Govt) is preparing to act vigorously in the rapidly growing Corona cases in the country’s capital Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that a proposal for small scale lockdown in the markets to prevent the spread of Corona in Delhi has been sent to the Central Government for approval. If the government feels that that market can become a ‘local corona hot spot’, then it can be closed for some time as a precaution. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: For the first time in the last 4 months, less than 30 thousand cases of corona have been reported, the figure of infected crosses 88 lakh

Kejriwal said that ‘I am thankful to the central government for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds. All government workers and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19. However, this cannot be controlled until people take precautions. I appeal to everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Kejriwal said that when Corona’s condition improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending the wedding was increased to 200 according to the guidelines of the Center. Now it is being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. It has been sent for LG approval. Hopefully it will be approved soon.

Kejriwal said that I request Delhiites to fold their hands and wear masks and follow the rules of maintaining social distance.

