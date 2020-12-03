Kejriwal government of Delhi made this important decision regarding Night Curfew, know what is the new order

Delhi Night Curfew News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far, more than 95 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in India and more than 1 lakh 38 thousand have been killed. Meanwhile, Corona cases are increasing rapidly in many states including Delhi, the country’s capital. Many states have taken precautionary measures in their states to prevent corona. These include several restrictions including night curfew. Also Read – Kejriwal’s attack on Punjab CM- ‘Captain sahib don’t do dirty politics, why didn’t you protest agriculture law earlier?

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) on Thursday made it clear that no night curfew will be imposed in the capital. Delhi's AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that curfew will not be imposed in the national capital or its parts at present for prevention of Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Delhi government informed the bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subrahmanyam Prasad about this. The court had asked on 26 November whether a city curfew could be imposed at night to deal with Kovid-19, as many other states have done. In its status report, the Delhi government stated that the government has issued orders to maintain status quo on the activities already sanctioned till December 31 and the orders already issued in respect of prohibited activities.

“Therefore, no new activity can be sanctioned until December 31,” the report said. Has come during the hearing of

