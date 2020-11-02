Kejriwal government’s big decision, ‘No manufacturing industry allowed in new industrial areas’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that no manufacturing unit will be allowed in the new industrial areas of the city and only service and high-tech industries will be allowed there. Also Read – Baba Ka Dhaba’s Baba reached police station, complaint lodged against Famous YouTuber, know full case

Kejriwal said in an online press conference that the Center has approved the proposal of the Delhi government in this matter and issued a notification to implement it. He said that the existing manufacturing units which cause pollution will be given the option of change in service or high-tech industry.

Kejriwal said that Delhi's economy is mainly based on the service industry. Hitech and service industries will be provided space in industrial areas at cheaper rates.