Kejriwal himself said ‘Sevadar’, Amarinder said – also know the difference between wheat and paddy ..!

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh mocks Arvind Kejriwal: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for calling himself a ‘Sevadar’ of farmers. Singh took a jibe at Kejriwal and asked if he also knew the difference between wheat and paddy. Singh said that a man who did not delay in implementing the three disputed laws of the Central Government in Delhi and now he is publicly calling himself a servant of the farmers, which is nothing but fraud. Also Read – Don’t worry about missed flights due to Bharat Bandh, Air India is offering this facility

Actually, Arvind Kejriwal had commented on the meeting with the agitating farmers on Delhi’s Singhu border that he has come to meet the farmers not as a chief minister but as a serviceman. Amarinder Singh challenged Kejriwal to tell him a single step which he has taken in the interest of farmers. Also Read – After Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, these big stars came forward in support of farmers, said ‘Baat mane sarkar ..’

The Punjab Chief Minister said, “You did not call the Delhi Assembly session on this issue.” He alleged that Kejriwal is merely working to serve his political interests. He said that if Kejriwal believes that all the demands of the farmers are valid, then why would he not pass the resolution in Delhi against the disputed laws of the central government, as Punjab has done. Also Read – #Gita_Bhati_ka_Sandle_Back_Caro: Woman Farmer Claims, ‘Government Snatches My Sandals To Stop Demonstration’, Video Viral

He challenged Kejriwal to show openly and constitutionally against the agricultural laws of the central government instead of doing political drama for the media. Amarinder Singh said that rhetoric in front of the media is not going to benefit the farmers.

Regarding Kejriwal’s Singhu border tour, Amarinder Singh said that farmers have understood Kejriwal’s drama and his attitude is not going to change. He said that there is no need of Aam Aadmi Party workers to make farmers their ‘Bharat Bandh’ success.

(Input IANS)