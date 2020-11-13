Kejriwal said on the condition of Corona in Delhi – Pollution cases are increasing due to pollution, situation can improve in 7 to 10 days

new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the government in the national capital Delhi is taking several steps to prevent the epidemic and the situation should be brought under control within seven to 10 days. Kejriwal said that the ‘biggest reason’ behind the increasing cases of Kovid-19 in the city is pollution. Also Read – Delhi’s roads will be built on the lines of cities in Europe, Delhi government will soon launch pilot project

"Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days," he said during a press conference. I am worried about this. We have taken all appropriate steps to control it. Next week we are considering further steps in this regard. I believe that the situation should come under control within seven to 10 days and matters will start to subside."

The Chief Minister said, "Pollution is the biggest reason behind the increasing cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi. The situation was under control here till October 20, "he said. Citing a report, the Chief Minister said that 70 to 95 per cent of the starch in 24 villages of Delhi disintegrated due to a mixture prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, to smelt the stove. Has been done

The # COVID19 situation in Delhi should come under control in the next 7 to 10 days. We are taking all the necessary measures: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/XPiggEqRVf – ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

He said that the Delhi government will file a petition with the Air Quality Management Commission set up for the National Capital Region and adjoining areas and will include this report and appeal that all state governments should be directed to implement it.

The administration said that 7,053 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Delhi in one day and the total number of infected people crossed 4.67 lakh on Thursday. At the same time, 104 patients died during this period, which is the highest in the last five months. A total of 7,332 people have died so far.