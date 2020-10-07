Kejriwal will tell the world about environmental changes in Delhi, will address 1 thousand mayors of the world

new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address more than a thousand mayors and international and multi-dimensional audiences around the world on the subject of change in environment. The plenary session of the event will also include keynote speeches by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Federal Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Security (BMU), HE Svenja Schulze of Germany. Also Read – UGC released the list of 24 fake universities of the country, see here, the most in Delhi

CM Kejriwal will make his statement here as a leader working towards the development of Delhi. He will discuss here how to solve the air pollution crisis in the national capital Delhi, a new technology developed by Pusa Institute, Decomposer came. In Delhi, the Government of Delhi has implemented the first of its kind electronic vehicle policy to tackle the current climate emergency. What action is taken for

In the prestigious forum 'Daring Cities 2020', we have been invited to speak among five urban leaders from all over the world. These include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The conference is being hosted by ICLEAI and the city of Bonn, Germany in collaboration with the German government.

Daring Cities is a global forum for urban leaders on climate change. Invited CM Kejriwal along with urban leaders and decision-makers from Bogota (Colombia), Sao Paolo (Brazil), Los Angeles (USA) and Entebbe (Uganda) to discuss multilevel action taken to tackle climate emergency and environmental sustainability. has been done.

The program is recognized as one of these five dairying urban leaders, who are going beyond the limits imposed by their local contexts to take strong action on climate. The session will be held on 7 October 2020 at 7.30 pm through the Virtual Forum. It will also feature eminent cities and sub-business leaders from Latin America, Africa, North America and Asia to present their views on the most needed changes to be achieved in their respective cities, regions in the next 5 years, so as to tackle the conditions of climate crisis Their plans can be expedited.