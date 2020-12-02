Kejriwal’s attack on Punjab CM- ‘Captain sahib don’t do dirty politics, why didn’t you protest agriculture law earlier?

Farmers Protest: Demonstration of farmers continues in the country’s capital Delhi. Farmers are protesting against the new agricultural law. Farmers’ organizations demand that these laws be withdrawn at the earliest. On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the Kisan Andolan. Kejriwal said that Captain Sir should not do dirty politics on the issues of farmers. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Good news for you amidst the performance of farmers, onion prices have come down

The reason behind Captain sahab’s allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Center had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. He upset with me as I did not give permission for making them jails: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/bPwMcFBuou Also Read – Due to the performance of farmers, many border seals of Delhi, the prices of fruits and vegetables have gone up, know the rate – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020 Also Read – Farmers’ Protest Latest News: The movement of farmers on the Sighu border intensified, many of Delhi’s borders closed, people were disturbed by heavy traffic jam

Kejriwal said that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh accused me that I had passed black laws in Delhi. The captain had many opportunities, not one, not two. But despite that, he did not stop the passing of the three black laws. In this critical situation, how can he do low level politics now? It is not up to the state government to implement it. If this was the case, why would the farmers of the country interact with the Center?

He further said that the reason behind the allegations of Captain Sahab is that we did not allow 9 stadiums of Delhi to be converted into jails. The plan of the Center was to keep the farmers in these stadiums. They are upset with me because I did not allow them to build a jail.

These three black laws are of the central government. No state government can stop or pass them. If a state government could stop this law, why would farmers across the country come to Delhi to talk to the central government? : Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/VXnXuOy6AB – AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 2, 2020

Kejriwal said that the Center had formed a committee to enact black laws, Captain Saheb was also on that committee. People of Punjab are asking, why did you not oppose the law in the committee? Why didn’t the bills stop? All these three black laws belong to the central government. No state government can stop or pass them. If a state government could stop this law, why would farmers across the country come to Delhi to talk to the central government?

(Input: ANI)