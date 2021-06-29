Kejriwal’s giant announcement reached Chandigarh on Punjab Undertaking, 300 gadgets of electrical energy loose, expenses can be waived

Punjab Meeting elections 2021: The Aam Aadmi Celebration may be making ready to take a look at its hand within the Punjab Meeting elections this time. Aam Aadmi Celebration supremo and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Chandigarh on Tuesday referring to this Punjab project. All through the clicking convention arranged on the Press Membership there, he mentioned running at the strains of Delhi style in Punjab. He made a giant announcement that if elections are received in Punjab, he’s going to give 300 gadgets of electrical energy loose to each area, 24 hours electrical energy in Punjab and with this all of the outdated remarkable home electrical energy expenses shall be waived. Additionally Learn – Who will make ‘AAP’ CM candidate in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal gave this solution in Amritsar

Kejriwal had tweeted in Punjabi language Additionally Learn – Punjab: Former IPS Vijay Pratap Joins AAP, Kejriwal Stated – Most effective Sikh Will Be CM Candidate

Ahead of achieving Chandigarh, Kejriwal had written in one in every of his tweets in Punjabi language… ‘We offer 200 gadgets of loose electrical energy to each circle of relatives in Delhi, ladies are more than pleased with this. The ladies of Punjab also are very offended with the inflation. The AAP govt may even supply loose electrical energy in Punjab. See you the next day to come in Chandigarh. Additionally Learn – Closing rites of Milkha Singh with complete state honors

It is extremely tricky for a girl to run her personal area at such a dear worth In Delhi we offer 200 gadgets of loose electrical energy to each circle of relatives. The ladies are more than pleased Girls in Punjab also are very unsatisfied with inflation. The AAP govt may even supply loose electrical energy in Punjab See you in Chandigarh the next day to come — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2021

Captain Amarinder is petrified of CM Kejriwal

After this tweet via the Leader Minister, Aam Aadmi Celebration spokesperson Raghav Chadha mentioned in a press convention on the birthday party workplace that the Punjab Leader Minister’s Place of work didn’t permit the birthday party to carry a press convention at a pre-determined venue.

He mentioned that Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was once so intimidated via the Leader Minister of Delhi that his workplace didn’t permit us to carry the clicking convention on the pre-arranged venue. Chadha mentioned that once Kejriwal’s announcement in Chandigarh, he’s going to ship 440 volt present to the Captain and his birthday party. Then again, Captain Amarinder Singh has denied Chadha’s allegations.