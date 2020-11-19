Kejriwal’s strictness, now seen in Delhi without a mask, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 2000

Covid-19 Cases in delhi:In view of the increasing outbreak of Coronavirus in Delhi, the government of Arvind Kejriwal has started taking strict steps. In the new government’s decision, the amount of fine imposed for not wearing masks has now been increased. Now if someone shows up in Delhi without a mask, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 2000. Till now only a fine of 500 rupees had to be paid. CM Kejriwal told that this decision has been taken by meeting the Lieutenant Governor. Also Read – Delhi government order- Public holiday will be in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja

Please tell that Arvind Kejriwal held an all-party meeting on Thursday, in which representatives of Congress and BJP also attended. After having a digital conference after the meeting, Kejriwal said, 'I said the same thing to all parties in the all-party meeting that this is a very difficult time, this is not the time to do politics. There has been a whole life to do politics.

Kejriwal said that we should put politics aside for a few days. This is the time to serve. People of the next generation will remember how we have served Delhi when Delhi was going through such a difficult situation. I am very happy that all people supported this. '

On the politics about Chhath Puja, Kejriwal said that ‘We also do Chhath Puja and especially our Purvanchal siblings have great reverence in Chhath. We want people to celebrate Chhath very well. You consider me your son and brother, I am a part of your family, I want 2 crore people of my family to celebrate Chhath Puja happily, but you think that if we get out together 200 people inside a pond and in it If one also has a corona, everyone will get an infection. All experts say that the infection will spread to everyone through that water. ‘