Keke Palmer Inks Overall Deal With eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

Keke Palmer as signed an general tv cope with Leisure One (eOne), Selection has realized solely.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, significant, enjoyable tv experiences that may deeply join with audiences and be reflective of our present world,” Palmer stated. “eOne’s dedication to permitting expertise to convey their distinctive lens and lead the storytelling course of made them a super associate for me.”

eOne will handle worldwide rights and function the studio for all initiatives created beneath the deal.

Palmer is an actress, singer-songwriter, producer, and tv host. She lately wrapped filming on the function “Alice,” through which she stars, and is ready to look reverse Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s new movie. She can be recognized for her position in “Hustlers” reverse Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. On the TV facet, she has lent her voice each to the “Proud Household” revival at Disney Plus and to “Large Mouth” at Netflix. She will even voice a personality within the “Large Mouth” spinoff, “Human Sources.”

“As a lady of many abilities, Keke has made an enduring impression on audiences everywhere in the world,” stated Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of world tv said. “ We’re thrilled to be collaborating together with her on a number of upcoming initiatives and are excited to see what subsequent she has in retailer.”

Palmer obtained a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2020 as a number on “GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke.” She hosted the MTV VMAs that very same yr and hosted the Quibi reboot of “Singled Out.” She has additionally performed 5 characters within the Fb Watch collection “Turnt Up With The Taylors,” which is predicated off of characters she created on her social media channels. In music, she has launched two EPs, “Virgo Tendnencies: Half 1 & 2,” beneath her Large Boss document label. She based the label together with her mom, Sharon Palmer.

Palmer is repped by 3 Arts Leisure and Hertz, Lichtenstein, Younger and Polk.