Keke Palmer Set to Star in Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Secret Film

Keke Palmer is becoming a member of Jordan Peele’s ever-growing troupe of actors, starring in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s newest secret mission at Common Footage.

“Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya can be in talks for a task in the movie, which might mark a candy reunion for the actor and director, who set Hollywood aflame with their first collaboration, which earned $255 million on the field workplace and 4 Oscar nods, together with Greatest Image.

Peele gained the Academy Award for finest authentic screenplay for “Get Out” in 2018, whereas Kaluuya was nominated for one of the best actor Oscar for his efficiency. The brand new mission additionally marks the actor’s second current “Get Out” reunion; Kaluuya appeared with the horror movie’s co-stars LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which debuted in theaters and on HBO Max over the weekend.

Palmer will headline the brand new mission, which is about to be launched in July 2022.

Since her breakout position in “Akeelah and the Bee” at age 12, Palmer has been an leisure fixture and multihyphenate entertainer (actor, singer/songwriter, producer and tv host). The actor starred in 2019’s hit movie “Hustlers,” reverse Jennifer Lopez, and simply wrapped filming on “Alice,” with Frequent and Jonny Lee Miller. She is at the moment the voice of “Maya” in the Disney Plus revival of “The Proud Household’ and “Rochelle” in Netflix’s “Massive Mouth” spinoff “Human Sources.”

The movie, written and directed by Peele and produced alongside Ian Cooper for his or her Monkeypaw Productions, is a part of the corporate’s five-year unique cope with Common. SVP of manufacturing Sara Scott and Tony Ducret will oversee the mission on behalf of Common. Like Peele’s first two initiatives for Common — “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us” — particulars are being saved utterly below wraps.

Monkeypaw Productions (alongside MGM) can be behind Common Footage’ highly-anticipated function remake of “Candyman,” from director Nia DaCosta, which is anticipated later this 12 months. DaCosta, Peele and Monkeypaw President Win Rosenfield co-wrote that mission, produced by Peele and Cooper.

Palmer is represented by 3 Arts Leisure and Hertz, Lichtenstein & Younger.

Deadline was first to report information of Palmer’s casting in the mission.

