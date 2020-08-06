Keke Palmer to Host MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards

“Hustlers” star Keke Palmer is ready to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, airing stay from Barclays Middle on Aug. 30 at eight p.m.

MTV made the announcement as we speak with a video by which the actress and singer video calls up the titular character from Nickelodeon’s “Tru Jackson V.P.,” a task she performed from 2008 to 2011. She ends the clip by modifying the lyrics to the present’s theme track to have a good time her position for this 12 months’s award present.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this 12 months’s ‘VMAs’ host,” stated Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music expertise, programming and occasions for ViacomCBS, in a press release. “Keke is an lively power and a quadruple menace. Her comedic wit on related matters will make this 12 months’s present really unforgettable.”

Earlier this week, the VMAs revealed the primary spherical of performers: South Korean group BTS, “Say So” singer Doja Cat and J Balvin. Extra performers will probably be introduced nearer to the present.

Nominations had been introduced on the finish of July, with MTV taking to Twitter to share the listing by way of the platform’s voice notes function. Ariana Grande and Girl Gaga, who collaborated on the hit “Rain On Me,” led with a complete of 9 nominations every.

Followers can vote for 15 of this 12 months’s classes on MTV’s website up till Aug. 23, and voting for the PUSH greatest new artist will stay open till the present begins.

Government producers for the 2020 VMAs embody Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic, whereas Barb Bialkowski serves because the co-executive producer. Executives in control of manufacturing are Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba. Lisa Lauricella is the occasion’s music expertise government, and Wendy Plaut serves as government in control of celeb expertise.