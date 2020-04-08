Kelly Brook celebrates iconic McDonald’s meal on Celebrity Bake Off

For those who’re lacking all you’re favorite fast-food chains in these darkish instances, you’re not alone.

Seems mannequin and actress Kelly Brook is on the identical boat, and even went so far as to pay tribute to a Maccie Dees legend throughout her stint on Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night time.

Brook’s breakfast egg muffin biscuits went down a deal with with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, even when they have been a bit sceptical in regards to the alternative at first.

Though the biscuits appeared savoury, the “egg”, “cheese” and “sausage” have been truly made out of apricot, lemon and chocolate. Though Brook didn’t win Star Baker, the biscuits did earn her a coveted Hollywood handshake.

Louis Theroux made an identical transfer together with his candy pizza cookie, which additionally went down a deal with.

In fact, the episode was filmed earlier than the coronavirus pandemic put the world on lockdown, however Brook did tease earlier on Tuesday that she would pay homage to a fast-food favorite in the course of the present.

“I’ll simply say this,” she stated on her Coronary heart London Drive present, “I’m lacking all my fast-food chains being closed in the meanwhile, notably McDonald’s, and tonight I could or could not pay homage to a specific merchandise on the menu at McDonald’s, that’s all I’m going to say.”

The episode marked host Sandi Toksvig’s final episode, following the announcement that she had stop again in January. She is to get replaced by Matt Lucas.

Try what else is on with our TV Information.