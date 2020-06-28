Kelly Clarkson, Elton John Participate in Project Angel Food Telethon – Variety

In an indication of what could also be seen as an rising, profitable various to costly purple carpet charity occasions, Saturday evening’s two-hour Lead With Love: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon, which aired reside on KTLA 5, smashed its fundraising aim. The digital occasion exceeded its $500,000 aim by almost $200,000, totaling greater than $700,000 through the all-star occasion, at little or no price to the Hollywood-based nonprofit Project Angel Food.

A-list names, together with Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Bomer and Sharon Stone, contributed transient segments celebrating Project Angel Food’s contributions to Hollywood’s underserved neighborhood. Furnish and Curtis each talked about bringing their households with them to volunteer on the facility, which prepares and delivers tens of 1000’s of meals every week to folks in want.

The listing of musical names was fierce, with taped performances from Kelly Clarkson (U2’s “I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Trying For”), CeeLo Inexperienced (“Lead Me”), Deborah Cox (Whitney Houston’s “Biggest Love of All”), Billy Idol and Steve Stevens (“To Be A Lover”), Annie Lennox (“Strolling on Damaged Glass”), Kristin Chenoweth (Alabama’s “Angels Amongst Us”) and Juan Pablo Di Tempo (“With out You”). Josh Groban wowed with the finale efficiency of “Lullaby.”

Offering an important statistic, Yvette Nicole Brown mentioned 73% of the neighborhood that Project Angel Food serves is folks of shade, together with almost 30% of its meals are given to African Individuals.

“Project Angel Food embraces all Angelenos, and I feel that’s simply scrumptious,” Brown mentioned.

For “NCIS” followers, goals of a (digital) reunion got here true, as a number of of its previous and current solid members, together with Pauley Perrette, Rocky Carroll, Michael Weatherley, Sasha Alexander and Brian Dietzen gathered, by way of Zoom.

“There are 1,000,000 followers on the market which can be actually joyful now,” Perrette, who’s on Project Angel Food’s board of trustees, mentioned. “These are a few of the greatest folks on the planet proper right here.”

Along with “NCIS,” “Will & Grace” was represented, as longtime Project Angel Food supporter Eric McCormack cohosted the telethon, Debra Messing gave a taped message and Sean Hayes known as in to talk with McCormack. Each reminisced about celebrating Hayes’ 50th birthday this week with a “socially distanced shock celebration.”

“Welcome to previous age, pal,” McCormack, 57, joked to Hayes.

Project Angel Food has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic strongly with a small workers this yr -– together with some laid-off L.A. cooks –- as its operations have continued by way of the coronavirus quarantine.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shoppers at Project Angel Food, who have been already combating diseases, have been at much more threat, they didn’t see obstacles. They noticed the necessity,” Furnish mentioned.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and KTLA’s Jessica Holmes cohosted Saturday with McCormack.

Different celebrities showing on tape or reside included Joely Fisher, Rachel Lindsay, Valerie Bertinelli, Margaret Cho, Carson Kressley, Sandra Lee, Jonathan Adams, Duff Goldman, Alexandra Shipp, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Charo, Eileen Davidson, Kirsten Vangsness, Lauren Tom, John Goodman, Jimmy Smits, Tyler Henry, Cheryl Tiegs, Josh Flagg, Sasha Roiz, Olivia Newton-John, Danny Trejo, Marlee Matlin, Lawrence Zarian and Gregory Zarian.