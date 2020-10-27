Kelly Clarkson, Jack Harlow, Meek Mill Join Innovative Vote Campaign

Atlantic Data’ voting coalition ATL Votes has launched the 36% Campaign, named after the truth that solely 36% of eligible voters aged 18-29 voted within the 2018 midterm election, based on the Census Bureau. Varied artists signed to the label goal to illustrate the significance of voting by showcasing what this low proportion would look — and sound — like for hit music movies and songs.

Kelly Clarkson, Jack Harlow, boy band Why Don’t We, Meek Mill, Cordae, Grouplove and Portugal. The Man, amongst others, will launch rough-cut, shortened movies of a few of their largest hits, equivalent to Grouplove’s beloved “Tongue Tied” and Portugal. The Man’s five-time platinum Grammy award-winning “Really feel It Nonetheless,” which has been edited to be 36% seen and stripped of key instrumental components, together with its signature bassline.

The present checklist of movies launched additionally contains Clarkson’s “Love So Delicate,” Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’ (Adrenaline),” Meek’s “Younger Black America” and Cordae’s “RNP.” Every marketing campaign video was edited by music video director Stephan Grey, with audio remixes of “Tongue Tied” and “Really feel It Nonetheless” executed by Sean Harvey.

Earlier this yr, Atlantic Data workers fashioned a company-wide job pressure to get out the vote by mobilizing the label’s star-studded roster to bolster youth voter registration and turnout. By way of a partnership with HeadCount, a nonprofit that coalitions with musicians to advertise democratic participation, ATL Votes’ has introduced in a crew of consultants to understand its mission.

Along with social media campaigns, ATL Votes has built-in HeadCount’s voter registration instruments into its artists’ web sites, electronic mail lists and livestreams, together with launching competitions for followers to win video chats with artists in the event that they verify their registration standing. For extra data on voting and the 36% Campaign, please go to https://www.atlanticrecordsvotes.com/.