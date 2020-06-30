Kelly Clarkson May Be Getting Divorced, But Still Sends Love To Estranged Husband After Emmy Win

Depart a Remark
In current weeks, Kelly Clarkson’s private life has been making headlines as a lot as her profitable skilled life. It was revealed earlier this month that the Grammy-winner had filed for divorce from husband (and supervisor) Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. Although they might be separated, the continuing Voice coach did not overlook about Blackstock after she was introduced because the winner of the Daytime Emmy Award for Leisure Discuss Present Host.
In the course of the June 22 Daytime Emmys telecast, which was clearly filmed remotely, Kelly Clarkson metaphorically took house the gold for her charismatic and energetic work as host on The Kelly Clarkson Present. After getting the information, she took to social media to rejoice, and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than she gave a sort shout out to her soon-to-be-ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who serves as a producer for the present. Take a look at the tweet under.
With reference to her NBCUniversal discuss present, which debuted in September 2019, Kelly Clarkson’s followers received to see Brandon Blackstock occasionally, comparable to when he and their youngsters despatched her an cute birthday video again in April, or when her youngsters interrupted her Trolls chat with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. It undoubtedly appears like he performed a significant function in convincing her to go ahead with internet hosting her personal discuss present, which she may not have stated sure to in any other case.
Between filming seasons of The Voice and touring to advertise her music, Kelly Clarkson would have been justified in not desirous to tackle one other large endeavor like a each day discuss present. But she did certainly take it, and her efforts have already been rewarded together with her first Daytime Emmy Award as host. And whereas she clearly might have simply shared her appreciation for Blackstock in a personal message or by texting, Clarkson gave him the sort of public acknowledgment that she might need put forth had she been giving a thanks speech on the grand stage.
Beneath, you possibly can try Kelly Clarkson’s first tweet after her win was introduced.
Kelly Clarkson’s private win wasn’t the one trophy that The Kelly Clarkson Present gained, both. It additionally topped fellow nominees in two different classes: Excellent Lighting Course and Excellent Artwork Course/Set Ornament/Scenic Design.
After the Daytime Emmys’ Twitter account identified that Clarkson already has two of the mandatory necessities for EGOT standing – Emmys and Grammys – she humorously known as out her Voice co-coach John Legend. Take a look at that message under:
Kelly Clarkson was clearly having an excellent time celebrating her victory, and hopefully these feelings will keep robust within the coming weeks and months on the street to finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Whereas neither one in every of them have come out and delivered exhaustive causes for why they break up, Clarkson had been vocal on her discuss present and elsewhere about how a lot of a pressure quarantining had been on her marriage and household life, and rumors seem to again that notion up. With no clear signal of when quarantining will finish on a everlasting foundation, it would not seem as if any reconciliation might be probably.
The Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Present airs on NBC day-after-day at 2:00 p.m. ET. Be certain to remain present with our Summer time 2020 TV premiere schedule to see every thing that is on the best way.
