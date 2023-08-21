Kelly Clarkson Shares An Unique Photo Of Kids Who Look Like Her Before They Joined Her Onstage Within Las Vegas:

Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas stint is over, and the singer gave her fans a lot to remember. Maybe none of them were as memorable to be the time she took to stage with her children.

Kelly’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, gave her two kids, Remington “Remy” as well as River Rose. She invited them onstage to perform dancing and singing to their beloved songs, as well as fans can’t get enough of the cute family.

Before the show, the former coach for “The Voice” posted a cute picture of her children on social media for her fans to see.

Kelly wrote in the photo’s description, “Both of my kids are backstage in Vegas, getting ready for joining me on stage. Nothing can ever be to be cool or amazing as both of these little people, who remain in my whole heart.”

Many Fans Said That River Rose And Remy Looked Just Like Their Moms:

Kelly’s friends wrote a lot of comments, and many of them said that both Remy as well as River Rose look a lot like their mother.

They wrote things desire, “Your daughter was your clone.” “I think her son is her twin,” and “Little mini-me @kellyclarkson there,” are both ways of saying this.

Clarkson told the crowd before she brought her kids on stage that River Rose as well as Remington had inquired if they could “dance and sing something” alongside her at the residency, which started last month. She said, “I thought, ‘Okay!'” “Wow, that sounds crazy. Which tune do you desire to play?”

Clarkson said that “Heartbeat Song” was chosen by River Rose because it means a lot to her daughter, and she went all dressed up for the event.

Remy Danced With His Mom To His Beloved Song On The Show:

The pop star said, “She’s been dancing to this tune since she was just a baby.” She really likes this song, so she asked, “Can I sing this song?” “She chose her dress, all of you. River Rose, please come out!”

During the show, Remy danced with his mom to his beloved song, “Whole Lotta Woman.” River Rose got up on stage and performed “Heartbeat Song.” During both shows, Kelly laughed as well as beamed with joy. Her children also seemed to enjoy it.

River Rose said, “Oh my god,” when she walked out on stage. Clarkson rapidly calmed her daughter down. “I really love you. She told him, “You nailed it at sound check!” “Are you willing to sing the ‘Heartbeat Song?'”

Clarkson Applauded Her Daughter Several Times During The performance:

As they sang, they faced each other. During the chorus, River Rose put her hand within the air as well as jumped up and down.

Clarkson often praised her daughter during the performance, pointing out with pride every high note and vocal riff that River Rose hit.

When the song was over, there was a huge round of applause. “Everyone, give it up to River Rose!” Clarkson was yelling. Also, her daughter said,

“Thank you to everyone!” Clarkson praised her daughter one last time before River Rose left the stage, telling her, “You look beautiful! You did a great job. I’m in love with you.”

River Rose Was A Little Shy At First, But Remington Was Ready To Go With His Mom:

River Rose may have been a little shy at first, but Remington was ready to join his mom at a good old-fashioned dance party.

Clarkson said his choice was “the best song for a guy to pick,” and she added, “I was like, ‘He’s going to be great just because he likes this song.'”

Clarkson gave her son a quick hug and told the crowd that he was nervous about dancing within front of “a whole lot of individuals,” but she reassured him that it was just like a dance party they have at home.

Remy Started To Show Off Some Of His Cute Dance Moves:

In answer, Remy started to show off his cute dancing skills. Clarkson yelled, “Get it, Remy!” as soon as the song started.

Leaning down to her son’s level, she sang while Remy hopped, shook his arms, as well as looked up at his mom with a smile on his face the whole time.

You could also see Clarkson’s backup singers dancing behind them while pointing out Remy’s smooth steps. Kelly’s stay is over, but she and River Rose will be back with more music soon.

On September 22, The Singer Will Put Out A Special Version Of Her New Record, Chemistry:

The singer is putting out a special version of her latest record, Chemistry, upon September 22, as well as her daughter will appear on a new track called “You aren’t making me cry.” We’re sure that Remy will dance to the new songs.

“Hooray for Remy B!” After that, Clarkson cheered and lifted her kid high into the sky as people started cheering his name. Before he left the stage, he jumped around and raised his arms high in the air.