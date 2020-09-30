Kelly Clarkson Sued by Manager for Unpaid Commissions

Kelly Clarkson’s longtime administration firm filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming it’s owed $1.4 million in unpaid commissions.

Starstruck Administration Group, run by Narvel Blackstock, filed the declare in Los Angeles Superior Courtroom. Clarkson married Blackstock’s son, Brandon Blackstock, in 2013, and filed for divorce earlier this 12 months. The couple has two youngsters collectively.

In response to the criticism, Clarkson has not paid the complete fee this 12 months for her work on “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” her syndicated speak present.

The corporate has represented Clarkson for the final 13 years, and was paid a 15% fee on her gross earnings. The go well with states that Clarkson has paid the agency $1.9 million this 12 months, however owes one other $1.4 million.

The go well with additionally claims that Clarkson will owe a minimum of $5.4 million by the tip of the 12 months.

It doesn’t seem that Clarkson and Starstruck have a written administration settlement. The go well with alleges that the phrases of the deal have been verbally negotiated by Clarkson’s lawyer and enterprise supervisor in 2007, and that Clarkson confirmed the deal in a cellphone name.

Since then, the agency has been paid common commissions in accordance with the phrases, in line with the criticism.

“Over the course of roughly 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson right into a mega celebrity,” the criticism states. “By means of instance solely, Starstruck was instrumental in serving to Clarkson obtain success when it comes to quite a few hit albums, a number of Grammy wins and nominations, her function on fashionable tv exhibits like ‘The Voice’ and her personal speak present. Regardless of Starstruck’s arduous work and dedication, Clarkson has determined she goes to cease paying Starstruck for what’s contractually owed.”

The go well with alleges a breach of oral contract, and seeks declaratory aid and an accounting. Starstruck is represented by Bryan J. Freedman of Freedman & Taitelman LLP.