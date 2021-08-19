Kelly Clarkson’s Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock Used to be ‘extraordinarily Jealous’ Of The Singer’s Good fortune: Record

Kelly Clarkson’s Alienated husband Brandon Blackstock used to be reportedly “extraordinarily jealous” of the previous “American Idol” winner’s luck, in step with a brand new record.

The musician, 39, filed for divorce of Blackstock, 44, in June 2020.



“The connection has been at the rocks for a very long time,” says a supply informed US Weekly in a record revealed Wednesday. “She used to be a high-income earner with a vastly a hit communicate display and is the megastar of any other hit display ‘The Voice’. Brandon used to be extraordinarily jealous of it and let her know.”

Now Clarkson can “in the end revel in her luck with out feeling ashamed,” the insider informed the hole. “Kelly doesn’t declare her luck, she stocks it with the workforce she works with. It’s simply who she is.”

In opposition to the top of the wedding, Clarkson reportedly believed “Brandon used to be simplest the usage of her for her cash and way of life,” the hole’s supply claimed.

“The wedding used to be in reality, in reality horrible on the finish…. Kelly felt she may not agree with Brandon. She had a large number of questions that he simply couldn’t resolution,” the insider claimed.

Representatives from each Clarkson and Blackstock didn’t right away reply to Fox Information’ request for remark.

Maximum lately, a pass judgement on upheld Clarkson’s prenuptial settlement with Blackstock. The deal reportedly prevents Blackstock from getting part of all belongings and revenue Clarkson won all the way through their marriage.