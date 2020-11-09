Kelly Preston Comedy-Drama ‘Off the Rails’ Sold to Screen Media

Screen Media has purchased all U.S. rights to the comedy-drama “Off the Rails,” starring the late Kelly Preston, Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero and Judi Dench.

Screen Media plans to launch the movie in theaters and on demand in the first half of 2021. “Off the Rails” is certainly one of the last roles for Preston, who died in July at the age of 57 after battling breast most cancers. Metro Worldwide is dealing with overseas gross sales at the on-line American Movie Market, which launches Monday.

“Off the Rails” is Jules Williamson’s function directorial debut, impressed by Williamson’s personal real-life occasions. Three associates, now of their 50s, recreate an interrail journey from their youth throughout Europe to fulfill the dying want of their shut pal — whose place is taken by her 18-year-old daughter. With misplaced passports, prepare strikes and romantic entanglements thrown their method, they need to put outdated feuds apart to full the journey inside 5 days and remind themselves that age is simply a quantity.

“Off The Rails” is a Invoice Kenwright Movies manufacturing in affiliation with Black Camel Photos and Palma Photos, written by Jordan Waller and produced by Invoice Kenwright.

“I’m thrilled that Screen Media has come on board ‘Off The Rails,’ with all their boundless power and enthusiasm,” Kenwright mentioned. “I cherished the story of those three associates who’ve misplaced their method from the second I used to be pitched it. (I used to be introduced up on ‘Rio Bravo!’) Our dedication to it has solely deepened since we misplaced our beloved Kelly. It’s about ladies reclaiming their true selves – and celebrates friendship, love, pleasure and freedom – a welcome antidote after a tough 2020.”

Screen Media mentioned, “We’re so excited to be bringing a film about enjoyable, custom, and love to audiences at a time once we can all use a little bit extra of every of these. We all know audiences will love seeing these unimaginable actresses inform this story. Tragically, Kelly Preston’s passing makes this movie’s message of friendship particularly poignant, however we’re so proud to give you the option to current ‘Off the Rails’ and Kelly’s efficiency in it.”

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle for Screen Media with Natalie Brenner at Metro Worldwide. Screen Media’s latest acquisitions embody Simon West’s motion catastrophe movie “Skyfire,” and the Bella Throne thriller “Woman,” which premiered at Implausible Fest.